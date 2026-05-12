'What a Disgrace': Kash Patel Branded An 'Unhinged Lunatic' As He's Grilled Over His Alleged 'Excessive Drinking'

The nation’s top cop, 46, fired back after Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen grilled him over a recent article claiming Patel has escalating issues with booze, dismissing the report as a “farce” in a heated exchange that quickly went viral.

Senator Chris Van Hollen grilled Patel over reports he has a serious drinking problem.

Patel appeared before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee to defend his department’s 2027 budget request, but the hearing quickly devolved into lawmakers grilling the FBI chief over alleged escalating drinking habits cited in a bombshell report by The Atlantic.

The piece cited unnamed current and former FBI officials claiming Patel's level of boozing had become "a recurring source of concern across the government."

Van Hollen asked whether there were any occasions when Patel's security detail had "difficulty waking or locating you," hinting at accusations in the article that agents needed "SWAT-level breaching equipment" to reach their passed-out boss behind a locked door.

"It's a total farce. I don't even know where you get this stuff, but it doesn't make it credible because you say so," Patel fired back.

Van Hollen deflected by saying it was not him per se but "reports," which Patel slammed as "baseless."