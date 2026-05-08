'Panic Mode': Kash Patel Ordered Lie Detector Tests of More Than Two Dozen Members of his Security Detail 'Looking for Leaks' Amid Booze and Dysfunction Claims
May 8 2026, Updated 7:46 a.m. ET
Kash Patel ordered lie detector tests in a bid to find leaks within his security detail.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the FBI director is said to be in "panic mode" as he desperately tries to save his job amid accusations of heavy drinking and concerns over his leadership.
Senior Execs Snub
Insiders claim Patel ordered the polygraphing this week of former and current security detail members, as well as several information technology staff.
He has also been accused of snubbing a meeting with senior execs at the bureau this week, sparking fears over his ability to keep abreast of pressing threats and investigations.
FBI spokesman Ben Williamson declined to comment on whether Patel ordered polygraphs, but did dispute claims that the director was walled off from his senior staff, saying Patel has regularly met with operational leaders, including his two deputy directors, assistant directors and an intelligence briefing team.
"I've been in the usual operational leader meetings with him every day this week … it’s false," he said.
"The only people in panic are the 'panicans' in the media pushing out false stories because they spend zero time covering the record-breaking success in reduction in crime at this FBI," Williamson added.
Fears Patel Will Fire Agents if They Don't Comply
Patel ordered the lie detector tests to see if any of his team, who travel with him home and abroad, have been communicating with reporters.
It comes after MS NOW reported the 46-year-old ordered a team of FBI agents to open a criminal leak investigation into a story by The Atlantic last month which detailed accusations of boozing which resulted in Patel being difficult to rouse the following morning.
Insiders claim the move has not gone down well with agents, who fear Patel will fire them if they do not adhere to his request.
Patel is reportedly concerned the leaks surrounding his behavior will lead to President Donald Trump replacing him, given senior White House aids have become frustrated by the negative headline regarding the FBI director.
Form For Polygraphing Staff
Patel has form for polygraphing his staff.
According to reporters dozens of agents were polygraphed after public reporting about Patel making a request to obtain a gun — a request that was routed to Quantico and mentioned by one agent on a call with several others
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Patel feared he’d been ousted from his role after a technical issue.
According to a report from The Atlantic, Patel struggled to access the bureau's internal system as he prepared to leave work on April 10 and the login failure quickly escalated into panic, with the director allegedly fearing he had been abruptly fired by Trump.
Believing his time at the bureau had come to an end, Patel began urgently contacting aides and allies, telling them he had been removed from his position.
Sources familiar with the situation described his reaction as a "freak-out," saying he scrambled to alert those around him that he was no longer in charge.
The claims quickly rippled through the FBI and even reached Capitol Hill. Lawmakers and officials began seeking answers as confusion mounted.
As word spread, the uncertainty triggered a wave of calls to the White House from both bureau officials and members of Congress, all trying to determine who was leading the nation's top law enforcement agency.
Despite the chaos, Patel had not been fired and remains in his role.