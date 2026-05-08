'Panic Mode': Kash Patel Ordered Lie Detector Tests of More Than Two Dozen Members of his Security Detail 'Looking for Leaks' Amid Booze and Dysfunction Claims

Insiders claim Patel ordered the polygraphing this week of former and current security detail members, as well as several information technology staff.

He has also been accused of snubbing a meeting with senior execs at the bureau this week, sparking fears over his ability to keep abreast of pressing threats and investigations.

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson declined to comment on whether Patel ordered polygraphs, but did dispute claims that the director was walled off from his senior staff, saying Patel has regularly met with operational leaders, including his two deputy directors, assistant directors and an intelligence briefing team.

"I've been in the usual operational leader meetings with him every day this week … it’s false," he said.

"The only people in panic are the 'panicans' in the media pushing out false stories because they spend zero time covering the record-breaking success in reduction in crime at this FBI," Williamson added.