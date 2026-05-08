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Home > Exclusives > kardashian family
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EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Clan 'Cuts Off Khloé's Ex Lamar Odom' — After Basketball Bad Boy Ran His Mouth About Their Failed Marriage

Kardashians has cut off Khloe's ex Lamar Odom after his outburst about their failed marriage.
Source: MEGA

Kardashians has cut off Khloe's ex Lamar Odom after his outburst about their failed marriage.

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May 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Reality TV's first family, the Kardashians, has permanently iced out Lamar Odom after the former basketball bad boy ran his mouth about Khloe Kardashian and their failed marriage, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Khloé Feels Deeply Betrayed Again

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Khloe Kardashian allegedly feels betrayed after Lamar Odom's documentary revisited claims about their marriage in 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.'
Source: RMB / ZOJ / WENN / MEGA

Khloe Kardashian allegedly feels betrayed after Lamar Odom's documentary revisited claims about their marriage in 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.'

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Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom dives into the recovering addict's rise to fame, 2015 overdose and doomed union to Kardashian – but the documentary also includes claims from pals that the sports star only married the Good American founder for fame and connections.

One insider said: "Khloe stood by him when no one else would. This feels like betrayal – not honesty."

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'Trust Is Gone'

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Sources said the Kardashian family has cut ties with Odom following his recent remarks.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Sources said the Kardashian family has cut ties with Odom following his recent remarks.

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Sources said Khloe, loyal sis Kim Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner and the rest of the clan's inner circle are done with Odom.

A source told RadarOnline.com, "Access is cut. Trust is gone."

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