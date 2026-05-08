EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Clan 'Cuts Off Khloé's Ex Lamar Odom' — After Basketball Bad Boy Ran His Mouth About Their Failed Marriage
May 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Reality TV's first family, the Kardashians, has permanently iced out Lamar Odom after the former basketball bad boy ran his mouth about Khloe Kardashian and their failed marriage, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Khloé Feels Deeply Betrayed Again
Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom dives into the recovering addict's rise to fame, 2015 overdose and doomed union to Kardashian – but the documentary also includes claims from pals that the sports star only married the Good American founder for fame and connections.
One insider said: "Khloe stood by him when no one else would. This feels like betrayal – not honesty."
'Trust Is Gone'
Sources said Khloe, loyal sis Kim Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner and the rest of the clan's inner circle are done with Odom.
A source told RadarOnline.com, "Access is cut. Trust is gone."