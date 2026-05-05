Nancy Guthrie Case Shocker: Kash Patel Claims Pima County Law Enforcement Blocked FBI From Investigation for Days

Another major stumbling block came regarding DNA evidence discovered inside of Nancy's home. Not only was the crime scene closed, then opened to the Guthrie family, then closed again, potentially contaminating the evidence, but the material found was sent to a lab in Florida, rather than the FBI's site in Quantico, Virginia.

"We were saying, ‘We’ll process it.’ I launched hundreds of agents and intel staff to Phoenix and Tucson just for this case, just to be on standby, just to do the canvassing and we said we’ll take the DNA," Patel recalled. "Again, it’s a state and local matter so it’s their call on where to send the DNA."

When Sheriff Chris Nanos got the results, he claimed the DNA was mixed and could take quite some time to properly analyze.

"Our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing," Nanos said at the time.