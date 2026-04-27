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Home > News > Donald Trump

Kash Patel Was Arrested for Public Urination: FBI Director's Dark Past Resurfaces as Rumors Trump Will Fire Him Ramp Up

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Source: MEGA; X

Kash Patel was once arrested twice over alcohol-related incidents.

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April 27 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Kash Patel was once arrested for public urination, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the embattled FBI director's dark past has just come to light.

The 46-year-old may soon be out of a job, as he's found himself in hot water on more than one occasion.

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Kash Patel Caught Urinating in Public

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Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Patel was once arrested for urinating in public.

It has been revealed that Patel has been arrested twice for incidents involving alcohol, including once for public urination and another for being drunk in public. The lawyer made the admission in a 2005 letter about disclosures on his Florida Bar application, which was also part of his personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, where he was once employed.

In one letter, Patel, a law student at Pace University at the time, explained, "We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic drinks." However, things got out of hand due to a bad decision Patel made while walking home drunk.

"In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home," he recalled in the document. "Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then arrested for public urination."

According to Patel, he got a slap on the wrist and ended up only paying a fine.

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Another Arrest for Kash Patel

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

The FBI Director was also arrested for public intoxication before he was even 21 years old.

In a second incident, which occurred four years earlier, Patel said he was arrested for public intoxication while at a home basketball game. According to Patel, he was escorted out of the arena by a school officer due to excessive cheering.

He wrote at the time: "Upon exiting the arena, the officer placed me under arrest for public intoxication, as I was not yet of 21 years of age." Patel claimed he'd had two drinks and paid a fine after the arrest.

He was then found guilty of a misdemeanor charge, according to NBC News.

Patel's rep, Erica Knight, was quick to defend President Trump's FBI director and responded, "Kash's entire background was thoroughly examined and vetted prior to him assuming this role.

"These attacks are nothing more than an attempt to undermine a process that has already deemed him suitable to serve and a distraction to the record-breaking success of the FBI under Director Patel."

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Kash Patel's Boozy Olympic Appearance

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

The 46-year-old was heavily mocked for chugging a beer at the Olympics in a viral video.

Concerns over Patel's drinking blew up following the release of a viral video that showed him chugging a beer with the U.S. Olympic team in Italy following their victory over Canada.

"... Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys – Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," he defended at the time after receiving backlash for his behavior. Patel's boozy ways are also said to have left Trump, a well-known teetotaler, furious.

Earlier this month, The Atlantic reported Patel had been intoxicated at two different clubs, and that his drinking has been "a recurring source of concern across the government."

Patel bashed the allegations and sued the outlet for $250million in a wild defamation lawsuit.

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Kash Patel to Get Fired Soon?

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Photo of Kash Patel, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump is said to have been left raging over the viral video.

"I have never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250million defamation lawsuit,” he said in a press conference. "And any one of you who wants to participate, bring it on. I'll see you in court."

All of the noise and backlash around Patel may lead to him losing his job, according to a report from Politico, which claimed all of the drama surrounding the FBI Director is "not a good look..."

"It's only a matter of time," an insider claimed.

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