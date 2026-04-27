Kash Patel Was Arrested for Public Urination: FBI Director's Dark Past Resurfaces as Rumors Trump Will Fire Him Ramp Up

It has been revealed that Patel has been arrested twice for incidents involving alcohol, including once for public urination and another for being drunk in public. The lawyer made the admission in a 2005 letter about disclosures on his Florida Bar application, which was also part of his personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, where he was once employed.

In one letter, Patel, a law student at Pace University at the time, explained, "We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic drinks." However, things got out of hand due to a bad decision Patel made while walking home drunk.

"In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home," he recalled in the document. "Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then arrested for public urination."

According to Patel, he got a slap on the wrist and ended up only paying a fine.