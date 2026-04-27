Prince's Ex Girlfriend Claims Late Singer Could Be 'Hateful' as She Accuses 'Purple Rain' Hitmaker of Abuse

Jones confessed that she'd stopped herself from speaking out so long because she'd been "waiting on an apology" – one that apparently would never come, as Prince died on April 21, 2016.

"See, this is the craziest thing with domestic violence," Jones explained, according to The Mirror. "You wait for an apology sometimes from someone that you love, you think they’re going to, and they want to move on and not talk about it, and you allow it."

Other things that may have made Jones hesitant to talk about her alleged violent experiences with the hitmaker were the time and social norms.

"It was an era of time where men did knock around their wives," Jones shared. "It was just something that happened."

Jones claimed it took her "years" to "get over" what happened between them, but she also made an effort to "forgive him" for his alleged abuse.

"He’s just a product of a time, although I’m not trying to make excuses," she added.