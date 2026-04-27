Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm on WHCD Shooter's Chilling 'Manifesto' Being Released — As Questions Surrounding Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Intensify

"Why does every shooter have a manifesto?" Greene wrote on X. "Most shooters' manifestos remain classified, so they don't inspire more would-be shooters. Why did they release Cole Allen's manifesto almost immediately?"

Despite raising concerns, Greene insisted she supports transparency, but argued the handling of the case raises serious questions.

"I'm 1,000 percent for releasing the manifesto," she added. "I'm for releasing all shooters' information, including what SSRIs they are on, if any, all meds or drugs."

She went on to press for consistency, pointing to past incidents where information has been kept under tight wraps.