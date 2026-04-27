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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm on WHCD Shooter's Chilling 'Manifesto' Being Released — As Questions Surrounding Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Intensify

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Cole Allen
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded answers after the WHCD shooting.

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April 27 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has demanded answers following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, and she's not holding back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a series of posts shared after the incident, the outspoken Republican questioned why alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen's manifesto was released so quickly, while other high-profile cases remain sealed.

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'I'm 1,000 Percent For Releasing the Manifesto'

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image of The congresswoman questioned why the suspect's manifesto was released so quickly.
Source: mega

The congresswoman questioned why the suspect's manifesto was released so quickly.

"Why does every shooter have a manifesto?" Greene wrote on X. "Most shooters' manifestos remain classified, so they don't inspire more would-be shooters. Why did they release Cole Allen's manifesto almost immediately?"

Despite raising concerns, Greene insisted she supports transparency, but argued the handling of the case raises serious questions.

"I'm 1,000 percent for releasing the manifesto," she added. "I'm for releasing all shooters' information, including what SSRIs they are on, if any, all meds or drugs."

She went on to press for consistency, pointing to past incidents where information has been kept under tight wraps.

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Source: @mtgreenee/X

She noted most shooters' writings were typically kept sealed from the public.

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Trump Assassination Attempt in Butler

image of Greene said she supported transparency but wanted consistency across cases.
Source: mega

Greene said she supported transparency but wanted consistency across cases.

Greene also reignited questions surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, criticizing what she described as a lack of transparency.

"I want to know why the Trump admin released Cole Allen's manifesto immediately, but they still keep a tight lid on Thomas Crooks," she wrote. "Thomas Crooks is dead and actually did shoot Trump in the face... so why is all of his info/files totally sealed."

She added that victims and their families "deserve to know," referencing those injured and killed during the attack.

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Questions Security Around Trump

image of She also raised concerns about security surrounding Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Greene also raised concerns about security surrounding Donald Trump.

The congresswoman didn't stop there. She also raised an alarm over what she called "lax" security surrounding Trump.

"Why is the security so lax around President Trump?" Greene asked. "So much so that even Cole Allen... wrote about it in his immediately released manifesto."

Greene further claimed she previously pressed officials on the issue, including questioning former Secret Service leadership about whether there had been a "stand down order."

She closed her posts with a fiery message directed at critics.

"So if you're in my comments attacking me instead of asking questions, you're either blindly in a cult, or you're one of the Americans that actually want to see the President assassinated," she wrote. "Either way, I disagree with both categories."

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A Glimpse at the Manifesto

image of The manifesto allegedly referred to Trump as a 'pedophile' and 'rapist.'
Source: mega

The manifesto allegedly referred to Trump as a 'pedophile' and 'rapist.'

In the manifesto, Allen wrote, "Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I'm not the person raped in a detention camp. I'm not the fisherman executed without trial."

"I'm not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes," it continued.

In another passage, the manifesto read: "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

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