WHCD Gunman Cole Allen Vowed to 'Go Through Everyone' to Reach 'Administration Targets' in Anti-Trump Manifesto — Dubbed Himself 'Friendly Federal Assassin'
April 26 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Accused White House Correspondents' Dinner gunman Cole Allen allegedly sent a chilling anti-Trump manifesto to family members minutes before opening fire Saturday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking plan outlined a plan to target administration officials, signaling a willingness to kill indiscriminately to reach them.
Manifesto Sent Minutes Before Shooting
According to The New York Post, Allen's message was sent about 10 minutes before the shooting and identified his intended victims as "administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash Patel])... prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."
"I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes," he wrote, apparently referring to the president.
'I Would Still Go Through Most Everyone'
Allen made clear the potential for mass casualties, writing: "I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary."
He added that attendees were "complicit," claiming they had "chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor."
"In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs," he wrote.
Religion, Grievances and Security Lapses
Throughout the document, Allen invoked religion and political grievances to justify the attack.
"Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed," he wrote. "Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes."
"I'm not the person raped in a detention camp... I'm not a schoolkid blown up... or a teenage girl abused," he added.
He also mocked security at the Washington Hilton, writing: "I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person... considers the possibility that I could be a threat."
Calling it "insane," he added: "This level of incompetence is insane," and claimed: "If I was an Iranian agent... I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed s---."
Travel, Tip-Off and Final Message
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe Allen traveled by train from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., via Chicago, possibly to avoid scrutiny tied to air travel.
Authorities said Allen's brother alerted police after receiving the manifesto, which was signed "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen."
Officials also said he had legally purchased firearms, stored them at his parents' home, and regularly trained at a shooting range. He was linked to a group known as "The Wide Awakes" and had attended a "No Kings" protest in California.
The document, which at times reads like a suicide note, ended with a glimpse into his mindset: "I want to throw up; I want to cry... I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done."