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Home > News > Donald Trump

Kash Patel Mocked After 'Crazy' Response to Shooting Near Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

split image of Donald Trump and Kash Patel
Source: mega

Kash Patel faced backlash after videos showed his reaction to a shooting near Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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April 26 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET

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Kash Patel faced backlash after footage captured him appearing disoriented in the aftermath of a shooting near Donald Trump and top officials at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Social media users quickly seized on the FBI director's reaction, calling it "crazy" and questioning his leadership in a moment of crisis.

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Video Shows Patel 'Standing Around'

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image of Footage captured by Linsey Davis appeared to show the FBI director standing outside the venue after gunfire erupted.
Source: mega

Footage captured by Linsey Davis appeared to show the FBI director standing outside the venue after gunfire erupted.

In footage captured by broadcaster Linsey Davis, Patel was seen standing outside the Washington Hilton, appearing agape following the shooting.

The clip spread rapidly online, with critics questioning why the nation's top law enforcement official appeared to be idle.

"Kash Patel standing around outside after the shooting like a random attendee and not the literal FBI Director is actually crazy," Eric Spracklen wrote in a post on X.

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Source: @EricSpracklen/X

Social media users questioned why Patel seemed to be lingering in the aftermath of the incident.

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Social Media Reacts

image of Other clips showed Patel crouched inside the venue as attendees sheltered in place.
Source: mega

Other clips showed Patel crouched inside the venue as attendees sheltered in place.

Users on X were quick to pile on as the footage circulated widely across the platform.

"There is a shooting and... The head of the FBI is just hanging out?" one user wrote under a post that racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

"When you know it's another fake assassination attempt because you organised it, you might as well relax," someone alleged.

"The fact that all these security breach keep on happening under his watch is crazy???!!!!" another wrote.

A comment read, "What a coward."

"He's just the talking head in charge of the agency," someone else argued.

"He is the most powerful source of law enforcement. Why is he ducking?" a user questioned.

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Source: @hippyygoat/X

One person called Patel a 'coward.'

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Some Defend Patel's Response

image of Some defended Patel, arguing the FBI director was not responsible for immediate on-site security responses.
Source: mega

Some defended Patel, arguing the FBI director was not responsible for immediate on-site security responses.

Not everyone agreed with the backlash, with some users arguing that Patel acted appropriately given the circumstances.

"Not a fan of his, but what is he supposed to do. He's a lawyer. Not a trained agent," someone said.

"You expect him to go ahead and open an investigation in the middle of the shooting?" another questioned.

"Anyone have any idea what he is doing?? Let me clue you in. He was watching for other odd behaviors from any of the people inside the ballroom. You learn much when you watch and keep your mouth shut and yourself quiet!!" a comment read.

"Ya like he should. He's not Secret Service. He's definitely not armed. If he involves himself, then that's a rogue act. Makes it harder for SS," a person wrote.

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Patel Joins Trump After Shooting

image of Patel later joined Donald Trump at a White House briefing, where he outlined the FBI's investigation.
Source: mega

Patel later joined Donald Trump at a White House briefing, where he outlined the FBI's investigation.

Patel was later seen being ushered out through the hotel lobby at around 10:02 p.m., roughly 90 minutes after shots were fired, according to reports, per The Daily Beast.

He later joined Trump and other officials at a White House press conference, where he outlined the FBI's response.

"You give them the resources that they need, and you know, they know that you have their back, and that is a changing dynamic in this country," Patel said, praising the president during the briefing.

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