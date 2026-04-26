Kash Patel Mocked After 'Crazy' Response to Shooting Near Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Users on X were quick to pile on as the footage circulated widely across the platform.

"There is a shooting and... The head of the FBI is just hanging out?" one user wrote under a post that racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

"When you know it's another fake assassination attempt because you organised it, you might as well relax," someone alleged.

"The fact that all these security breach keep on happening under his watch is crazy???!!!!" another wrote.

A comment read, "What a coward."

"He's just the talking head in charge of the agency," someone else argued.

"He is the most powerful source of law enforcement. Why is he ducking?" a user questioned.