EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Iranians Crash Kash's Emails! FBI On the Hunt for Hackers Who Humiliated Director Patel

Iranian hackers got their mitts on FBI Director Kash Patel's personal emails and potentially incriminating photos – and dumped them on the internet in the latest embarrassment for America's top G-man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The breach includes messages from between 2010 and 2022 that were stolen from Patel's Gmail account, sources said.

Most of the emails concerned everyday affairs like the former Miami federal defense lawyer's efforts to find an apartment and develop a social network in Washington, D.C., after he joined the Justice Department in 2014, sources said.