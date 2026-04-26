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EXCLUSIVE: 'Housewives' Under Fire — TV Bosses Eye 'Real Housewives' Empire for No-Holds-Barred Doc on Fiery Reality Show

'Real Housewives' empire has been facing fire as TV bosses plan a no-holds-barred doc on the reality show.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

'Real Housewives' empire has been facing fire as TV bosses plan a no-holds-barred doc on the reality show.

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April 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Following the breakout success of Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, RadarOnline.com can reveal the documentary's producers are zeroing in on their next juicy target – the Real Housewives empire.

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Unauthorized Bravo Documentary Exposes Drama Viewers Never Saw Behind Scenes

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Source: Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA

An insider said producers of 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model' are now targeting Bravo's 'Real Housewives' franchise for a new documentary.

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"This is the next logical step," one insider said. Sources said an unauthorized, no-holds-barred documentary is quietly gaining momentum with early talks already underway to expose what really happens within Bravo's most addictive franchise.

"There's a goldmine of drama that never made it to air," the insider said. "Viewers haven't seen anything yet."

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Top Model Doc Success Sparks Push for More Behind-the-Scenes Truth

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Source: Courtesy of Karen Millen/Mega / MEGA

Sources said the success of 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model' has fueled plans to explore behind-the-scenes drama within 'Real Housewives.

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The popularity of the Top Model doc has executives convinced that audiences are hungry for more behind-the-scenes truth, sources said.

"This is about pulling back the curtain," another insider explained. "And Housewives has the most to reveal."

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