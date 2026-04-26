EXCLUSIVE: 'Housewives' Under Fire — TV Bosses Eye 'Real Housewives' Empire for No-Holds-Barred Doc on Fiery Reality Show
April 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Following the breakout success of Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, RadarOnline.com can reveal the documentary's producers are zeroing in on their next juicy target – the Real Housewives empire.
Unauthorized Bravo Documentary Exposes Drama Viewers Never Saw Behind Scenes
"This is the next logical step," one insider said. Sources said an unauthorized, no-holds-barred documentary is quietly gaining momentum with early talks already underway to expose what really happens within Bravo's most addictive franchise.
"There's a goldmine of drama that never made it to air," the insider said. "Viewers haven't seen anything yet."
Top Model Doc Success Sparks Push for More Behind-the-Scenes Truth
The popularity of the Top Model doc has executives convinced that audiences are hungry for more behind-the-scenes truth, sources said.
"This is about pulling back the curtain," another insider explained. "And Housewives has the most to reveal."