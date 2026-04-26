EXCLUSIVE: David Bowie's 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Hits 50 — And How Cult Movie Almost Never Got Blast Off

Roeg ultimately changed course after seeing Bowie in the 1975 documentary Cracked Actor and decided the singer's otherworldly presence made him perfect for the role of Thomas Jerome Newton – Bowie's first dramatic film performance.

In the movie, Newton arrives on Earth and quietly builds a high-tech corporation to earn the billions needed to construct a spacecraft capable of transporting water back to his parched home planet. His mission begins to unravel when he befriends Mary-Lou, played by American Graffiti Oscar nominee Candy Clark.

Through her, Newton discovers very human indulgences such as alcohol, television and sex – temptations that gradually derail his plans. Unlike many sci-fi tales, this one offers no warm E.T.-style happy ending.