Hollywood Trolling Horror — A-Listers Tell All About How They've Been Relentlessly Bullied Over Their Looks
April 26 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Stars open up about hurtful comments about their appearance, from body-shaming to ageism and more. Read on and find out as RadarOnline.com reveals who these celebs are.
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan, 33, recently opened up about what it's like to be mocked for his looks. "It's not nice," the Oscar nominee said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up March 19. "It's a lot of abuse of how I look... I actually don't go to places because of these things."
Currently filming as Ringo Starr in the four-movie Beatles biopics, he admitted that the criticism has even seeped into his work. "When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don't even want to be onscreen anymore." RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julia Roberts
Even Julia Roberts is not immune to digs at her looks. In 2024, the 58-year-old posted a pic with her niece Emma Roberts after a sleepover. "We got up and we were having tea and playing cards and having this beautiful morning," she recalled.
"It was great. I felt great about it." Her good feeling soon turned to dismay, she said, with "the amount of people that felt absolutely required to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture – that I'm not aging well, people saying, 'God, I didn't even recognize her.'"
The experience made the Oscar winner empathize with girls growing up on social media. "I thought, God, what if I was 15?" she said, adding that the obsession with "clicks" and "likes" does something "neurological" to young people.
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones's online harassment became national news in 2016, with the Department of Homeland Security investigating the hacking of the 58-year-old's personal website. Online trolls objected to the all-female reboot of the 1984 classic Ghostbusters and began a campaign of racist and sexist attacks on the star.
Among the hateful messages, the Rio Olympics commentator was sent obscene pictures and called an ape. "I'm tryin' to figure out what human means," she responded, saying she was taking a break from social media. "I'm out."
Kristen Johnston
After Perez Hilton recently revealed he'd been hospitalized and nearly died, Kristen Johnston wished him well in a since-deleted post, but reminded the gossip blogger how terribly he treated her at one of her lowest points. She accused him of writing "the meanest s**t about me & my weight" and making fun of how I looked [which] led to a vicious social media pile-on."
At the time, the 58-year-old, sober for 14 years, was struggling with an opioid addiction and her weight fluctuated. "I will never forget how casually & relentlessly [Perez] would attack women & young girls in the 2000s," she added. "And how terrible it felt."
Millie Bobby Brown
Just 12 years old when she broke out as Eleven in Stranger Things, 22-year-old Millie Bobby Brown grew up on camera. Not everyone was pleased. "Some people can't seem to grow up with me," the mom of one said in a Facebook post after being bullied about her changing body.
"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time. Like I should look the way I did on Stranger Things season 1." Calling herself a "target" for trolls, Brown added, "This is bullying."
Selena Gomez
Thirty-three-year-old Selena Gomez lashed back at online commenters who questioned why she had her hand on her stomach at the Emilia Perez premiere in 2024. "This makes me sick," the Only Murders in the Building star replied to speculation she was trying to hide her body, explaining that she had an intestinal disorder.
"I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human."