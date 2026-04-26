Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hollywood
Exclusive

Hollywood Trolling Horror — A-Listers Tell All About How They've Been Relentlessly Bullied Over Their Looks

hollywood trolling horror a listers bullied over looks reveal
Source: MEGA

Hollywood trolling horror shows A-listers bullied over their looks and revealing lasting impact.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 26 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Stars open up about hurtful comments about their appearance, from body-shaming to ageism and more. Read on and find out as RadarOnline.com reveals who these celebs are.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan, 33, recently opened up about what it's like to be mocked for his looks. "It's not nice," the Oscar nominee said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up March 19. "It's a lot of abuse of how I look... I actually don't go to places because of these things."

Currently filming as Ringo Starr in the four-movie Beatles biopics, he admitted that the criticism has even seeped into his work. "When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don't even want to be onscreen anymore." RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
maphotostwelve
Source: RCF / MEGA

Barry Keoghan said criticism of his looks while filming Ringo Starr in 'The Beatles' biopics has affected his desire to be onscreen.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Julia Roberts

Even Julia Roberts is not immune to digs at her looks. In 2024, the 58-year-old posted a pic with her niece Emma Roberts after a sleepover. "We got up and we were having tea and playing cards and having this beautiful morning," she recalled.

"It was great. I felt great about it." Her good feeling soon turned to dismay, she said, with "the amount of people that felt absolutely required to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture – that I'm not aging well, people saying, 'God, I didn't even recognize her.'"

The experience made the Oscar winner empathize with girls growing up on social media. "I thought, God, what if I was 15?" she said, adding that the obsession with "clicks" and "likes" does something "neurological" to young people.

Article continues below advertisement
maphotosfourteen
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Julia Roberts said comments about her appearance in a photo with Emma Roberts made her empathize with young girls on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones's online harassment became national news in 2016, with the Department of Homeland Security investigating the hacking of the 58-year-old's personal website. Online trolls objected to the all-female reboot of the 1984 classic Ghostbusters and began a campaign of racist and sexist attacks on the star.

Among the hateful messages, the Rio Olympics commentator was sent obscene pictures and called an ape. "I'm tryin' to figure out what human means," she responded, saying she was taking a break from social media. "I'm out."

Kristen Johnston

After Perez Hilton recently revealed he'd been hospitalized and nearly died, Kristen Johnston wished him well in a since-deleted post, but reminded the gossip blogger how terribly he treated her at one of her lowest points. She accused him of writing "the meanest s**t about me & my weight" and making fun of how I looked [which] led to a vicious social media pile-on."

At the time, the 58-year-old, sober for 14 years, was struggling with an opioid addiction and her weight fluctuated. "I will never forget how casually & relentlessly [Perez] would attack women & young girls in the 2000s," she added. "And how terrible it felt."

Article continues below advertisement
maphotosten
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts said comments about her appearance in a photo with Emma Roberts made her empathize with young girls on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown

Just 12 years old when she broke out as Eleven in Stranger Things, 22-year-old Millie Bobby Brown grew up on camera. Not everyone was pleased. "Some people can't seem to grow up with me," the mom of one said in a Facebook post after being bullied about her changing body.

"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time. Like I should look the way I did on Stranger Things season 1." Calling herself a "target" for trolls, Brown added, "This is bullying."

Article continues below advertisement
maphotosthirteen
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown said trolls expect her to stay the same as in 'Stranger Things' season one, calling the backlash bullying.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez

Thirty-three-year-old Selena Gomez lashed back at online commenters who questioned why she had her hand on her stomach at the Emilia Perez premiere in 2024. "This makes me sick," the Only Murders in the Building star replied to speculation she was trying to hide her body, explaining that she had an intestinal disorder.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
radar names stars griping fans think own them

EXCLUSIVE: Boundaries Please! Radar Names the Stars Griping Their Fans Think They Own Them

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Living in Staff Quarters' at $3K-a-Night Chalet 'As She's Too Broke to Pay'

Article continues below advertisement
maphotosfourteen
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Selena Gomez said 'I have SIBO' as she responded to body speculation at the 'Emilia Perez' premiere.

"I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.