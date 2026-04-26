Hollywood Trolling Horror — A-Listers Tell All About How They've Been Relentlessly Bullied Over Their Looks

Stars open up about hurtful comments about their appearance, from body-shaming to ageism and more. Read on and find out as RadarOnline.com reveals who these celebs are.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan, 33, recently opened up about what it's like to be mocked for his looks. "It's not nice," the Oscar nominee said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up March 19. "It's a lot of abuse of how I look... I actually don't go to places because of these things."

Currently filming as Ringo Starr in the four-movie Beatles biopics, he admitted that the criticism has even seeped into his work. "When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don't even want to be onscreen anymore." RadarOnline.com can reveal.