EXCLUSIVE: The Fab Phonies! Studio Bosses Running Scared After Fans Bash Early Looks at Beatles' Biopic Stars

Sony's four-movie Beatles biopic is in full-scale production mode, but behind the scenes, various glitches threaten to turn it into a full-scale marketing disaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Starring as the Fab Four are English actors Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, along with Irish stars Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

But studio execs flipped out when the Hollywood hunks failed to pass muster as the world's most famous musicians, according to insiders.