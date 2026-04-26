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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Prince Harry's Biggest Fear Over His Kids' Future — And How it is Brutally Linked to Princess Diana's Horror Death

Photo of Prince Harry and Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Prince Harry's fears for his kids appear to be linked to the death of his mother.

April 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry has spoken candidly about the enduring trauma of his mother's death and how it continues to shape his fears as a parent – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his deepest concern is that his children could one day be drawn into the same celebrity spotlight that preceded Princess Diana's fatal crash.

The 41-year-old royal made the remarks during a public discussion on fatherhood at a Movember charity event in Melbourne, Australia, as part of his tour with Meghan Markle, 44.

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Prince Harry Opens Up About Therapy And Grief

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his mother’s death during a charity event in Melbourne.

Speaking on stage about the period before the birth of his son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, now six, in 2019, and daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, four, in 2021, Harry described undergoing therapy to address unresolved grief stemming from Diana's death in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997, when she was 36.

Reflecting on the need for personal growth before becoming a father, Harry said, "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."

He also spoke about the emotional complexities of early fatherhood, adding: "My wife was the one creating life, and I was there to witness it... I think for many guys, you try to think about what service can I provide at this point, because my work here is done to some extent."

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'There is a Deep-rooted Fear There'

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie
Source: Mega

Prince Harry reflected on the birth of his son, Archie, who was born in 2019.

Sources close to the event suggested Harry's reflections go far beyond personal healing.

One insider said: "There is a deep-rooted fear there – not just about his own past, but about what could happen in the future. The spotlight that surrounded Diana is something he has never escaped, and there is a concern his children could one day face similar pressures."

Another added: "For Harry, the memory of his mother's crash isn't just history – it's a constant warning. His biggest fear is that if his children are pulled too far into the celebrity world, they could be exposed to the same dangers that led to his mother's death."

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Prince Harry Talks Impact Of Parental Stress On Early Childhood

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Source: Mega

The Prince admitted that his own stress levels affected his children’s moods.

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Harry also spoke about the emotional adjustments of parenthood, including how his state of mind affects his children.

He said: "And then when it comes back around again, I think the biggest tip that I was given, actually, from my therapist in the UK, was just be aware of how you feel once the baby is born. Every single time I went to work, and I came back – if I was stressed, the moment that I held Archie, he would start crying... fatherhood is the most important and sort of transformational role that a guy can ever move into."

The discussion, held alongside Dr Zac Seidler of Movember, also touched on Harry's broader philosophy of parenting in a rapidly changing world.

He explained, "From my perspective, our kids are our upgrade. That's not how I was taught, but that was my take on it – not to say I was an upgrade of my dad or that my kids are an upgrade of me. That's the approach that I take, to know that with the world the way that it goes, the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be an upgrade."

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry urged other fathers to avoid judging themselves during the 'rollercoaster' of parenthood.

Another source said Harry's comments reflect a continued effort to confront the past while shaping the future.

They added: "He is trying to break cycles – to make sure that what happened to him doesn't define what happens to his children. But the shadow of Diana's death is something that will always be part of that equation."

Offering advice to other fathers, Harry said, "To the dads and soon-to-be dads: yes, it's messy. You'll have a rollercoaster of emotions – and don't judge yourself."

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