Trump Uses Correspondents' Dinner Shooting to Boost Push for 'Safer' White House Ballroom

The proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which would replace the historic East Wing, has already drawn scrutiny.

Legal challenges have slowed the project, with courts weighing whether proper approvals were bypassed, while critics question both the cost and the impact on the White House’s historic footprint.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday morning, "This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House."

"It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House... Nothing should be allowed to interfere with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!" he added, in part.