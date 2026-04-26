EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles at Center of Showbiz's Latest 'Showmance' Accusations After His 'Astonishing' Sleeping Arrangement With A-List 'Lover' Are Revealed
April 26 2026, Updated 1:00 p.m. ET
Harry Styles has found himself at the centre of fresh "showmance" speculation after it emerged he and actress Zoë Kravitz are sleeping in separate beds during time spent together in London – an arrangement RadarOnline.com can reveal has raised eyebrows despite the pair's public displays of affection.
The 32-year-old singer and 37-year-old Hollywood star were seen together over the weekend near Styles' north London home, where they were photographed walking hand-in-hand after stopping for coffee.
An 'Unexpected' Move
Later, Styles was spotted dropping Kravitz at a hotel in the capital at around 3.30 pm on Sunday before returning alone to his Hampstead property.
He was then seen arriving to collect her again the following morning.
The pair, who were first reported to be dating in August after being seen kissing at Rita's bistro in Soho, have continued to balance a high-profile relationship alongside demanding international careers.
An onlooker described the contrast between their daytime closeness and nighttime arrangements.
They told us: "During the day, Harry and Zoë looked completely wrapped up in each other – walking closely, holding hands and seeming very affectionate – but when the evening came, they ended up going their separate ways, which felt a bit unexpected given how close they'd appeared earlier.
"It struck people as unusual that after such a loved-up time together in Hampstead, Zoe returned to a hotel while Harry headed back home alone. That said, he came across as incredibly considerate – making sure she got back safely and then going out of his way to pick her up again the next day so they could spend more time together."
Rumors Swirl Over Unusual Living Arrangements
The account has fueled speculation in entertainment circles the pair's relationship may be more complex than appearances suggest.
Some industry sources pushed back on that, insisting the couple's routine reflects practical constraints rather than distance.
One source close to the pair said, "From the outside, it might look unusual, but for people who understand how their lives work, it really isn't out of the ordinary at all. Their schedules are incredibly demanding and change all the time, so having separate places to stay can actually make things far more practical - especially in a city like London, where logistics can be complicated.
"There's a tendency to overanalyze every detail, but the reality is they are very much in a genuine relationship. Suggestions that anything is staged or for show don't line up with how they actually spend their time together behind the scenes."
But another source insider, "This is a classic showmance. It's astonishing Zoë is holed up in a hotel instead of Harry's mansion down the road, and it reeks of a fake relationship now."
Desperately Trying to Make It Work
Styles, whose latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally debuted at number one upon release last month, is preparing for a major international tour.
The schedule begins with a ten-date residency in Amsterdam from May 16, followed by a record-breaking 12 nights at Wembley Stadium in London across June and July. He is then set to travel to South America before embarking on a further 30 shows in New York and concluding with five concerts in Australia.
Kravitz, meanwhile, continues to juggle filming commitments, limiting the amount of time she can spend in Britain. According to insiders, the pair remains committed to seeing each other when possible despite competing professional demands.
A source said: "Harry and Zoë make a real effort to be together whenever their schedules allow, even though both of them are juggling huge professional commitments. There's a lot of mutual respect there - they genuinely champion each other's work and want to show up when it matters.
"Kravitz plans to attend Styles' shows whenever she can fit it in, and he has deliberately built breaks into his tour so they're able to spend proper time together. It's a relationship they're both actively making space for, despite how busy their lives are."
Kravitz, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz, has long maintained a transatlantic career spanning film and television, while Styles has increasingly balanced music with acting roles alongside his global touring commitments.
Another entertainment insider suggested the speculation says more about public fascination than the couple themselves.
They said: "When two people in the public eye get together, every small detail tends to be picked apart and interpreted, whether it means anything or not. There's always a level of scrutiny where people try to read into things that aren't necessarily significant.
"But in truth, this just appears to be a case of two incredibly busy individuals finding a rhythm that works for them - managing their relationship in a way that fits around demanding schedules rather than following any expected pattern."