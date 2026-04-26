EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles at Center of Showbiz's Latest 'Showmance' Accusations After His 'Astonishing' Sleeping Arrangement With A-List 'Lover' Are Revealed

Later, Styles was spotted dropping Kravitz at a hotel in the capital at around 3.30 pm on Sunday before returning alone to his Hampstead property.

He was then seen arriving to collect her again the following morning.

The pair, who were first reported to be dating in August after being seen kissing at Rita's bistro in Soho, have continued to balance a high-profile relationship alongside demanding international careers.

An onlooker described the contrast between their daytime closeness and nighttime arrangements.

They told us: "During the day, Harry and Zoë looked completely wrapped up in each other – walking closely, holding hands and seeming very affectionate – but when the evening came, they ended up going their separate ways, which felt a bit unexpected given how close they'd appeared earlier.

"It struck people as unusual that after such a loved-up time together in Hampstead, Zoe returned to a hotel while Harry headed back home alone. That said, he came across as incredibly considerate – making sure she got back safely and then going out of his way to pick her up again the next day so they could spend more time together."