Trump Slammed as 'Idiot' After Saying He Felt 'Honored' by White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Hours later, Trump addressed the incident from the White House, where he was questioned by Fox News' Peter Doocy.

"There is a report by the New York Post that this assailant assembled his weapon somewhere on site at the hotel. What do you think about that? And, I ask respectfully, why do you think this keeps happening to you?" Doocy asked the POTUS.

Trump responded: "I've studied assassinations, and I have to tell you — the most impactful people, the people that do the most... you look at history, whether it's Abraham Lincoln or others — the people that make the biggest impact are the ones they go after."

"They don't go after people that don't do much. They go after the ones that are doing big things. I hate to say it, but I'm honored by that. I've done a lot. And we've done things that nobody thought possible. This is the hottest country in the world right now," he added.