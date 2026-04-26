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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Slammed as 'Idiot' After Saying He Felt 'Honored' by White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

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Source: mega

Donald Trump was branded an 'idiot' after his shocking response to the shooting.

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April 26 2026, Updated 12:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has been called an "idiot" after he claimed to be "honored" in the aftermath of a terrifying shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incident unfolded on April 25 at around 8:36 p.m. at the Washington Hilton, where an armed suspect attempted to breach a Secret Service security perimeter outside the ballroom hosting the high-profile event.

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Suspect Identified After Chaotic Shootout

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image of The president said he felt 'honored' following the terrifying incident.
Source: mega

The president said he felt 'honored' following the terrifying incident.

Authorities identified the gunman as Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement while advancing toward the venue.

The confrontation unfolded just steps from where journalists, politicians, and celebrities had gathered, sending shockwaves through the event.

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Trump's Remarks Spark Outrage

image of Gunfire erupted outside the Washington Hilton during the high-profile dinner.
Source: mega

Gunfire erupted outside the Washington Hilton during the high-profile dinner.

Hours later, Trump addressed the incident from the White House, where he was questioned by Fox News' Peter Doocy.

"There is a report by the New York Post that this assailant assembled his weapon somewhere on site at the hotel. What do you think about that? And, I ask respectfully, why do you think this keeps happening to you?" Doocy asked the POTUS.

Trump responded: "I've studied assassinations, and I have to tell you — the most impactful people, the people that do the most... you look at history, whether it's Abraham Lincoln or others — the people that make the biggest impact are the ones they go after."

"They don't go after people that don't do much. They go after the ones that are doing big things. I hate to say it, but I'm honored by that. I've done a lot. And we've done things that nobody thought possible. This is the hottest country in the world right now," he added.

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Source: @mr_mayank/X

Authorities say the suspect attempted to breach a Secret Service perimeter.

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Critics Call Comment 'Tone-Deaf'

image of Critics slammed Trump for making the moment about himself.
Source: mega

Critics slammed Trump for making the moment about himself.

The response quickly triggered backlash online, with critics accusing Trump of downplaying the seriousness of the attack and centering himself in the chaos.

"He's honored? But we are supposed to take this seriously," one user wrote.

Another fumed: "He wants to spin this like it's some badge of honor — it's disturbing."

"He's such an idiot with all those yes-men around him," a third added, while another commenter blasted the remark as "completely unhinged."

Others pointed to the real-world consequences of the violence, with one writing: "Someone was shot and he's talking about being honored? Unreal."

"Stupid comment by a stupid man," another said. "I'm sure the people caught in the crossfire feel 'honored' too."

A final critic summed up the outrage, posting: "This isn't leadership — it's ego."

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Trump Team Was Targeted, Officials Say

image of Officials now believe the suspect may have been targeting Trump administration figures.
Source: mega

Officials now believe the suspect may have been targeting Trump administration figures.

On Saturday night, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed that investigators believe the suspect was deliberately targeting members of the Trump administration.

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Blanche said: "We believe the suspect was targeting administration officials."

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