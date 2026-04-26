'Sick' Gunman Who Stormed White House Correspondents' Dinner Was 'Targeting Trump Officials' as Chaos Erupted Inside Hotel

In the aftermath, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been officially postponed, with Trump promising a rescheduled event within the next 30 days that would be "bigger" and "better."

The president also raised concerns about the venue's safety, suggesting the Washington Hilton lacked adequate security for an event of such scale.

"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight. I will say, it's not a particularly secure building," the president shared. "I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all the attributes of what we're planning at the White House."

"They wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons, but today is a little bit different," he continued, referring to his plans to have a fortified bunker built beneath the White House ballroom. "We need a level of security that no one has seen before."