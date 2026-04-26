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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Scenes From the Slaughterhouse — Shocking Images Exposed the Breadth of Coed Killer Bryan Kohberger's Carnage

bryan kohberger
Source: Idaho State Police

Slaughterhouse crime images have exposed the full scope of Bryan Kohberger's carnage in the coed killings.

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April 26 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

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More than three years after Bryan Kohberger senselessly butchered four students inside an off-campus University of Idaho home, horrifying images of the scene of his unspeakable carnage have emerged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a chilling glimpse into the 31-year-old's savagery during the Nov. 13, 2022, rampage, the Idaho State Police released nearly 3,000 previously unseen photos from inside the slaughterhouse.

*Graphic Photo Warning*

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The Disturbing Photos

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idaho crime scene
Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police released the graphic new photos from the crime scene.

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Hours later, they took the photos down "for further review" – but said they would be released in the future. Together, the images lay bare a chaotic and blood-soaked picture of unimaginable horror.

In one shocking still, gruesome bloodstains are splattered on the side of a nightstand. In another, they coat a floor littered with clothing, crimson-stained napkins and a single white shoe.

In yet another grisly photo, red-soiled bedsheets bear the appalling evidence of Kohberger's wee-hours assault.

Washington State University doctoral candidate drove from nearby Pullman, Wash., entered the home through an unlocked back door and systematically carved up four of the home's six occupants as they ate and slept.

His innocent victims were Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

"These images tell a tale of madness and violence and what seems to be an almost unquenchable bloodlust," said one lawman who viewed the photos. "These kids never really had a chance."

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The Horrific Murders

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bryan kohbergers carnage exposed slaughterhouse crime images
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were identified as the four victims killed in the attack.

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As the world knows, Kohberger – a geeky criminology student reportedly obsessed with pulling off the "perfect crime" – entered the now-demolished, three-story, six-bedroom residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, around 4 a.m.

Once inside, Kohberger went room to room, savaging his victims with a military-style Ka-Bar knife.

It is believed he first murdered best pals Mogen and Goncalves in the former's third-floor room, then filleted Kernodle with more than 50 savage slashes as she checked on the noisy commotion she heard while eating a late-night snack.

In a final act of bloodlust, Kohberger killed Chapin in Kernodle's bed.

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Nightmare Crime Scene Photos

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photo from Idaho college house murders.
Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

The sharp red blood contrasted the bright white shoes left behind.

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Sources said the monster might have gotten away with the crime if he hadn't left his knife sheath next to Mogen's butchered body – damning evidence that led cops to match his DNA using a Q-tip his dad, Michael, discarded in the trash at his Pennsylvania home

A photo of that knife sheath was among the images cops released – and RadarOnline.com obtained shortly after the horrendous crime.

More disturbing photos reflect the youthful innocence of college kids whose lives were cruelly extinguished by a psychotic fiend.

One shows stairs covered with cups and empty beer cans; another shows Mogen's bright pink cowboy boots next to a pink-and-white "M" initial. Classwork is strewn about the home near a blood-spattered cell phone and laptop.

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bryan kohbergers carnage exposed slaughterhouse crime images
Source: MEGA

Prosecutor Bill Thompson said Bryan Kohberger never offered a motive and could not be trusted to explain the killings.

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Kohberger – a former heroin addict who RadarOnline.com previously reported viewed nonconsensual pornography in the weeks surrounding the slayings – pleaded guilty July 2 to four counts of first-degree murder in a deal that allowed him to dodge the death penalty.

He is now serving four life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Idaho Maximum Security Institution's J-block, where sources say he spends 23 hours a day caged in a cell with only one hour for exercise.

Kohberger has never provided an explanation or motive for the quadruple killings, but prosecutor Bill Thompson said he didn't trust Kohberger to be honest about his motive.

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The photos were pulled by police after the release.
Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

The photos were pulled by police after the release.

"I don't believe there is anything that would come out of his mouth that wouldn't be self-serving, and I don't believe that there's anything that would come out of his mouth that would not further victimize the families," Thompson said.

After some of the victims' families slammed the controversial plea deal, Chapin's heartbroken dad, Jim, said: "He's going to get what's coming to him. I really don't care what happens to the guy. He's off the streets. He can't hurt any more kids."

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