EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Scenes From the Slaughterhouse — Shocking Images Exposed the Breadth of Coed Killer Bryan Kohberger's Carnage

Hours later, they took the photos down "for further review" – but said they would be released in the future. Together, the images lay bare a chaotic and blood-soaked picture of unimaginable horror.

In one shocking still, gruesome bloodstains are splattered on the side of a nightstand. In another, they coat a floor littered with clothing, crimson-stained napkins and a single white shoe.

In yet another grisly photo, red-soiled bedsheets bear the appalling evidence of Kohberger's wee-hours assault.

Washington State University doctoral candidate drove from nearby Pullman, Wash., entered the home through an unlocked back door and systematically carved up four of the home's six occupants as they ate and slept.

His innocent victims were Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

"These images tell a tale of madness and violence and what seems to be an almost unquenchable bloodlust," said one lawman who viewed the photos. "These kids never really had a chance."