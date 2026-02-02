Inside Bryan Kohberger's Twisted 'Motive': Idaho Crime Scene Photos Reveal Chilling Step-By-Step Details in the 'Only Male Victim' Ethan Chapin's Case

Recently unsealed crime scene photos from the University of Idaho murders have provided chilling possible clues for Bryan Kohberger's motive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Among the four students murdered in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at the off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, Ethan Chapin, 20, was the only male victim.

His girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her friends Maddie Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were also killed in the depraved act.