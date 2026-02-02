Your tip
Bryan Kohberger

Inside Bryan Kohberger's Twisted 'Motive': Idaho Crime Scene Photos Reveal Chilling Step-By-Step Details in the 'Only Male Victim' Ethan Chapin's Case

Two FBI agents believed crime scene photos revealed Bryan Kohberger's motive for killing four students.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Recently unsealed crime scene photos from the University of Idaho murders have provided chilling possible clues for Bryan Kohberger's motive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Among the four students murdered in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at the off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, Ethan Chapin, 20, was the only male victim.

His girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her friends Maddie Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were also killed in the depraved act.

The four students were killed between 4 and 4:20 A.M. on November 13, 2022.

In the years since the crime rocked the college town, numerous theories have surfaced as internet sleuths attempted to pin down a possible motive for Kohberger, who was a graduate student at nearby Washington State University studying criminal justice.

After Kohberger accepted a plea deal to avoid going to trial – and the death penalty – in July 2025, Idaho police released thousands of previously sealed crime scene photos to the public, before quickly removing some insensitive images of the victims.

Two former FBI agents reportedly reviewed the files and gave their opinions on Kohberger's motive.

FBI Agents Analyze 'Idaho 4' Crime Scene Photos

Two FBI agents believed Maddie Mogen was Kohberger's target as he went directly to her room after entering the home.

Former agents Jennifer Coffindaffer and Tracy Walder noted that aside from the brutality of the crime, the photos reinforced theories about Kohberger's movements inside the home, including his likely target.

Both agents were said to agree that it was clear from the photos there was no accomplice or evidence of a cover-up. Coffindaffer noted the photos alongside autopsy reports expose the depth of Kohberger's violence and how he spiraled out of control.

Prosecutors alleged Kohberger entered the home around 4 A.M. and went to the third floor, where Goncalves and Mogen were sleeping, and killed both girls.

The agents alleged Chapin was killed out of 'necessity.'

Kohberger was then believed to go down to the second floor, where he encountered Kernodle and killed her and Chapin, who was asleep in her bed, before leaving the home around 4:20 A.M.

Walder alleged Mogen was Kohberger's target as he went directly to her room once entering the home. Mogen was said to have suffered 28 stab wounds, and Goncalves was stabbed 38 times.

The agents also believed the crime scene photos supported theories about Kohberger's attack on Kernodle.

Kohberger 'Enjoyed' Killing College Girls

Based on the number of stab wounds, one agent believed Kohberger 'enjoyed killing the women.'

As Radar reported, autopsy reports stated three of Kohberger's victims – Mogen, Goncalves, and Chapin – were killed in bed and suffered fatal injuries before they had the chance to get to their feet.

Kernodle was believed to be awake at the time of the attack after receiving a fast-food delivery order, and crime scene photos also captured a half-eaten Jack in the Box meal in the kitchen on the second floor.

It's believed Kernodle may have gone upstairs to investigate strange noises before fleeing downstairs to her room, where she tried to fight off her killer.

The agents said blood spatter documented on the walls outside of Kernodle's room suggested she suffered fatal injuries before reaching her bedroom.

An autopsy report stated Kernodle suffered 67 stab wounds and, unlike the three other victims, blood was documented on the bottom of her feet, suggesting she continued to fight for her life after being stabbed.

Chapin was stabbed the least amount of times with 17 stab wounds, including a slash across his neck. The agents believed this suggested the fraternity member was killed out of necessity.

"He killed the guy because he needed to neutralize the threat… he enjoyed killing the women," Coffindaffer said.

She additionally called out the deep wounds, adding: "When you really look at the numbers now that have been released… it brings to light the true barbarian nature of this crime."

