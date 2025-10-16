EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Zoë Kravitz's Journey From Nepo Baby to 'Kinky' Hollywood Heartbreaker As Her Romance With Harry Styles Hots Up

Zoë Kravitz is embracing her wild side once again – this time with pop superstar Harry Styles – as the pair’s new romance heats up across Europe, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the details of her other wild relationships as she went from one of Hollywood’s nepo baby actresses to one of Tinseltown’s biggest man-eaters. The Caught Stealing actress, 36, has been dating Styles, 31, for several weeks, with the pair spotted kissing at Rita’s Bistro in Soho, London. Days later, they were filmed walking arm-in-arm through Rome’s cobbled streets, with witnesses saying the chemistry between them was “undeniable.” Their blossoming relationship marks yet another headline-making chapter in Kravitz’s colorful love life – one that has seen her evolve from a rock star’s daughter to a self-assured Hollywood heartbreaker with a reputation for independence, boldness, and a hint of kink.

A Passionate New Flame

Source: MEGA Kravitz packed on the PDA with Styles in London.

A source who saw the couple in London claimed: “Harry and Zoë were totally lost in each other. They slipped into a quiet corner, shared a bottle of wine, and barely came up for air between kisses. It honestly looked like two people in that giddy, first-love stage – they didn’t seem bothered by anyone watching.” While both stars are keeping quiet about the relationship, those close to Kravitz say she’s "glowing" and that Styles brings out her playful, uninhibited side. One friend claimed: "Zoë’s always had this free-spirited streak. She gravitates toward people who are artistic, bold, and a bit unconventional – and Harry completely fits that mold. They share the same kind of vibe, part bohemian, part untamed."

From Hollywood Heiress to Heartbreaker

Source: MEGA Kravitz moved on from her ex-fiancé Channing Tatum.

Kravitz’s love life has long fascinated Hollywood. Before Styles, she was engaged to actor Channing Tatum, whom she met while directing Blink Twice in 2021. Their relationship was considered one of Hollywood’s most glamorous, culminating in an engagement in 2023 before ending amicably last year. Before Tatum, Kravitz was married to Love actor Karl Glusman. The two wed at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris home in 2019 but split a year later. Her other past relationships read like a Hollywood roll call of showbiz’s most eligible bachelors. After Glusman came a rumored connection with Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler. Before that, she dated Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley, describing their relationship as “deep and real” to pals – and was linked to rapper Drake, as well as musician George Lewis Jr., actor Michael Fassbender, and Six Feet Under star Ben Foster. One insider claimed: "People often say Zoë could have her pick of just about anyone – and honestly, they’re not wrong. She’s earned a bit of a reputation as a Hollywood man eater, but for her, it’s never about collecting names. It’s about chemistry, energy, and following what genuinely excites her.”

Unapologetic About Desire

Source: MEGA Her romantic past included Karl Glusman and Penn Badgley.

Friends also say Kravitz’s magnetism comes from her confidence and openness about desire. Another source said: "Zoë definitely has a few kinks, and she’s completely unapologetic about it. She’s always been confident in her own skin and views sexuality as something expressive and artistic rather than off-limits. That’s a big part of her allure – she knows exactly what she wants and isn’t afraid to embrace it.” For now, Kravitz and Styles are said to be "taking things day by day." Another insider claimed: "It’s early days, but it’s intense between them. He’s fascinated by her, and she loves that he’s not intimidated. They’re both passionate, a little unconventional, and completely into each other. It’s sexy, it’s spiritual – and very Zoë."

A Spiritual and Sensual Connection

Source: MEGA Sources said Kravitz has embraced her 'free-spirited, kinky' nature.