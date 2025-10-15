EXCLUSIVE: Kinky Nicole Kidman's New Men — How Unlucky-In-Love Actress 'Is Poised to Unleash Inner Sex Beast by Launching into Series of No-Strings Toyboy Revenge Romances'

Newly single Nicole Kidman is ready to unleash her wilder side as she steps back into the dating world following her split from country singer Keith Urban – with sources telling RadarOnline.com she's open to a string of "fun, no-strings" romances. The Babygirl star, 58, stunned Hollywood two weeks ago when she and Urban, 57, announced the end of their 19-year marriage. Court papers confirmed Kidman had filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Since then, speculation has swirled about both stars' next moves – particularly as Urban has been linked to his 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh. Those close to Kidman say the breakup has sparked a new determination in her to rediscover herself, and possibly enjoy some "light-hearted fun" with younger men.

Kidman's Wild Reawakening

Source: MEGA Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years.

One friend claimed: "Nicole's had her heart broken before, but this time she's determined to bounce back stronger. She knows she's at the top of her game and refuses to waste that feeling down. It really seems like she's ready to let loose and enjoy herself – no strings, no pressure. She has a big kinky side and she's ready to indulge it without guilt." Kidman and Urban's separation came as a surprise to fans who had long viewed their relationship as one of the most stable in show business. The couple, who share two daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 – were often seen together at red-carpet events and spoke affectionately about their family life in interviews. But friends say the spark had dimmed over recent years as their careers increasingly pulled them in different directions.

A Split Years in the Making

Source: MEGA Kidman turned heads at Paris Fashion Week after the split.

A source close to Kidman claimed: "They'd been drifting apart for quite some time. Keith was always on the road, and Nicole was wrapped up in filming, so the distance between them just kept widening. The breakup wasn't dramatic – more bittersweet and something that felt bound to happen." While Urban's rumored closeness with Baugh has raised eyebrows, Kidman has focused her energy on her daughters and her friends. The trio made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week days after news of their split.

Naomi Watts to the Rescue

Source: MEGA Naomi Watts reportedly rallied around her heartbroken best friend.

Among those rallying around the Oscar-winning actress is her longtime friend Naomi Watts. The two have known each other since their teens and share a deep bond forged through decades in Hollywood. Watts famously stood by Kidman during her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise. A friend said: "Naomi's been an incredible source of strength for Nicole. They've both gone through heartbreak, so there's a deep understanding between them. Naomi keeps telling her she's still an incredibly attractive woman. Her advice is clear – get out there, enjoy yourself, and keep living."

Ready for 'Fun, No-Strings' Encounters

Source: MEGA Friends teased that younger men were lining up for Kidman's attention.