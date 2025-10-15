Jennifer Lopez Confronts Howard Stern on Shock Jock's Radio Show After Years of Trashing Diva — 'I Was Scared To Come On'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez confronted Howard Stern after years of trashing her on his radio show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar, 56, finally joined Stern, 71, in the studio as a guest and told the outspoken D.J. why she’s avoided appearing.
Intimidated By Stern
And it was because of Stern's history of slamming her fashion taste, singing ability, and her time working on American Idol.
Lopez opened the interview by admitting: "I was always scared to come on the show."
But fans were surprised when she revealed it wasn’t because of his past comments, it was because she worried she might "say something" she regrets.
As it turned out, the two didn’t dwell on past digs and hit it off immediately.
Lopez candidly discussed everything from her dating life and fame to getting older, and even revealed the one movie role she regrets turning down.
Celebrity Partners
Stern opened the interview by asking Lopez whether fame made it harder to date other celebrities, and she appeared to hint at her recent split from Ben Affleck.
She said: "It's difficult to be under that microscope."
Stern pressed: "Does it seem like everything is doomed from the beginning?"
"No, I don't feel that," she quickly replied.
"I feel that the right person who can handle that and… I think I made mistakes… in the sense that I live my life very out loud… even though I’m in the public eye.
"And I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet.
"So I didn't hide from it. And I spoke about it. And I think now, after what’s happened in the past few years to me and to my children, I feel like… I just want to keep that part so much more quiet in my life."
She continued, 'When you have this level of fame, there is a compromise… cause it's a very blessed life... that one of the trade-offs... You have to learn to navigate your personal life, and my personal life has suffered at times because of that.'
"And now I realize that you have to change, you have to change your behavior, if you want to have a successful relationship in your life."
Stern then pivoted, asking: "Was there ever a time you wanted a guy and didn't get him?"
Lopez laughed as she replied: "There was one guy that I had my eye on… and I kind of threw it out there and he didn't pick it up. I won't say his name… but this was… 10 years ago…"
She added: "Yeah, he didn’t respond back and I was just like 'ok'. I just kind of moved on. I regret saying this already. I was very subtle so maybe they didn’t pick up the signal."
As for the one movie she regrets turning down?
"Adrian Lyne's Unfaithful," she answered, referring to the 2002 thriller role that eventually went to Diane Lane opposite Richard Gere.
Lopez admitted she passed on it "because the script wasn't good… and then Lyne made it great."