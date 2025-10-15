Jennifer Lopez Confronts Howard Stern on Shock Jock's Radio Show After Years of Trashing Diva — 'I Was Scared To Come On'

And it was because of Stern's history of slamming her fashion taste, singing ability, and her time working on American Idol.

Lopez opened the interview by admitting: "I was always scared to come on the show."

But fans were surprised when she revealed it wasn’t because of his past comments, it was because she worried she might "say something" she regrets.

As it turned out, the two didn’t dwell on past digs and hit it off immediately.

Lopez candidly discussed everything from her dating life and fame to getting older, and even revealed the one movie role she regrets turning down.