EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Party Boy Embarrassment Has Finally Forced Him to 'Ditch Playboy Peter Pan Image' So He Can 'Grow Up and Settle Down'

The event, attended by Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio's long-time friend Tobey Maguire , turned sour when officers reportedly demanded the Hollywood A-lister turn out his pockets and present ID before entering.

The Titanic star, 50, recently found himself in an awkward encounter when Spanish police failed to recognize him as he arrived at a celebrity-packed tequila party hosted by Spanish singer and actor Aron Piper.

Leonardo DiCaprio is being urged by friends and family to finally hang up his "Peter Pan, party boy" reputation after what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "humiliating" incident in Ibiza that left the Oscar-winner "mortified."

A source close to DiCaprio said the episode was "embarrassing beyond belief" for the actor, who prides himself on being able to slip in and out of nightlife hotspots unnoticed.

"Leo was furious but tried to play it cool," the insider said. "He's accustomed to being treated like royalty, not searched like some teenager. It dawned on him how absurd it must have looked – a 50-year-old still acting like he's in his twenties."

The incident came just weeks after DiCaprio publicly mused about feeling "spiritually 32" despite celebrating his milestone 50th birthday. "It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time," he said. "I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress."

But those closest to the actor say his behavior off-screen tells a different story.

"He's still got the same crew of hangers-on, bouncing from one club to the next, sipping champagne, and chasing the scene," another insider said.

"People have been telling him for years that it's time to grow up – and this Ibiza incident might finally be the wake-up call he needs."