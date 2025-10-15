Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Leonardo Dicaprio
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Party Boy Embarrassment Has Finally Forced Him to 'Ditch Playboy Peter Pan Image' So He Can 'Grow Up and Settle Down'

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio’s embarrassing party antics have pushed him to abandon his playboy image and mature.

Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Leonardo DiCaprio is being urged by friends and family to finally hang up his "Peter Pan, party boy" reputation after what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "humiliating" incident in Ibiza that left the Oscar-winner "mortified."

The Titanic star, 50, recently found himself in an awkward encounter when Spanish police failed to recognize him as he arrived at a celebrity-packed tequila party hosted by Spanish singer and actor Aron Piper.

The event, attended by Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio's long-time friend Tobey Maguire, turned sour when officers reportedly demanded the Hollywood A-lister turn out his pockets and present ID before entering.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ibiza Incident That Sparked a Wake-Up Call

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio faced a humiliating moment in Ibiza.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to DiCaprio said the episode was "embarrassing beyond belief" for the actor, who prides himself on being able to slip in and out of nightlife hotspots unnoticed.

"Leo was furious but tried to play it cool," the insider said. "He's accustomed to being treated like royalty, not searched like some teenager. It dawned on him how absurd it must have looked – a 50-year-old still acting like he's in his twenties."

The incident came just weeks after DiCaprio publicly mused about feeling "spiritually 32" despite celebrating his milestone 50th birthday. "It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time," he said. "I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress."

But those closest to the actor say his behavior off-screen tells a different story.

"He's still got the same crew of hangers-on, bouncing from one club to the next, sipping champagne, and chasing the scene," another insider said.

"People have been telling him for years that it's time to grow up – and this Ibiza incident might finally be the wake-up call he needs."

Article continues below advertisement

Vittoria’s Grounding Influence

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed the incident made him rethink his lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

DiCaprio's girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, has played a major role in that conversation, sources tell us.

The pair began dating in 2023, and friends say she's the first partner in years to make him rethink his playboy lifestyle.

"Vittoria's down-to-earth, level-headed, and focused on her own career," the source added. "She couldn't care less about the yachts or the VIP treatment. It's been a breath of fresh air for Leo – and a huge comfort to his family."

Article continues below advertisement

A Mother’s Plea for Maturity

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leo’s mother, Irmelin, begged him to finally grow up.

Article continues below advertisement

DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 82, is said to have pleaded with her son to leave his wild years behind.

"Irmelin has pleaded with him to stop behaving like a teenager," said a family source.

"She's incredibly proud of everything he's achieved, but it pains her to see him surrounded by shallow friends. What she really wants is for him to build genuine connections and find some stability."

Despite the concerns, DiCaprio remains one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, recently returning to screens in the Oscar-tipped comedy-action thriller One Battle After Another.

Yet even his industry peers worry the off-screen antics could soon overshadow his talent.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

EXCLUSIVE: The Hippie Reason Jennifer Aniston 'Finally Feels Secure' With New Hypnotist Lover

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple has hit back at clams she's an 'entitled' nepo baby amid new modeling deal.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Daughter Apple, 21, Hits Back at Claims She's an 'Entitled' Nepo Baby by Insisting her A-List Parents 'Make Her Work'

Article continues below advertisement

A Hollywood Legend at a Crossroads

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti
Source: MEGA

The couple began dating in 2023 after meeting in Europe.

"He's seen as one of the most talented actors of his generation," a longtime friend said.

"But people are beginning to lose patience. He's in danger of turning into a parody of himself – the perpetual playboy who refuses to grow up."

For now, those close to the star hope his romance with Ceretti signals a turning point.

"Everyone thinks Vittoria could be his best shot at finally calming down," said one insider. "If anyone's capable of getting Leo to drop the playboy routine for good, it's her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.