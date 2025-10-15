EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Party Boy Embarrassment Has Finally Forced Him to 'Ditch Playboy Peter Pan Image' So He Can 'Grow Up and Settle Down'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:42 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio is being urged by friends and family to finally hang up his "Peter Pan, party boy" reputation after what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "humiliating" incident in Ibiza that left the Oscar-winner "mortified."
The Titanic star, 50, recently found himself in an awkward encounter when Spanish police failed to recognize him as he arrived at a celebrity-packed tequila party hosted by Spanish singer and actor Aron Piper.
The event, attended by Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio's long-time friend Tobey Maguire, turned sour when officers reportedly demanded the Hollywood A-lister turn out his pockets and present ID before entering.
The Ibiza Incident That Sparked a Wake-Up Call
A source close to DiCaprio said the episode was "embarrassing beyond belief" for the actor, who prides himself on being able to slip in and out of nightlife hotspots unnoticed.
"Leo was furious but tried to play it cool," the insider said. "He's accustomed to being treated like royalty, not searched like some teenager. It dawned on him how absurd it must have looked – a 50-year-old still acting like he's in his twenties."
The incident came just weeks after DiCaprio publicly mused about feeling "spiritually 32" despite celebrating his milestone 50th birthday. "It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time," he said. "I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress."
But those closest to the actor say his behavior off-screen tells a different story.
"He's still got the same crew of hangers-on, bouncing from one club to the next, sipping champagne, and chasing the scene," another insider said.
"People have been telling him for years that it's time to grow up – and this Ibiza incident might finally be the wake-up call he needs."
Vittoria’s Grounding Influence
DiCaprio's girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, has played a major role in that conversation, sources tell us.
The pair began dating in 2023, and friends say she's the first partner in years to make him rethink his playboy lifestyle.
"Vittoria's down-to-earth, level-headed, and focused on her own career," the source added. "She couldn't care less about the yachts or the VIP treatment. It's been a breath of fresh air for Leo – and a huge comfort to his family."
A Mother’s Plea for Maturity
DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 82, is said to have pleaded with her son to leave his wild years behind.
"Irmelin has pleaded with him to stop behaving like a teenager," said a family source.
"She's incredibly proud of everything he's achieved, but it pains her to see him surrounded by shallow friends. What she really wants is for him to build genuine connections and find some stability."
Despite the concerns, DiCaprio remains one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, recently returning to screens in the Oscar-tipped comedy-action thriller One Battle After Another.
Yet even his industry peers worry the off-screen antics could soon overshadow his talent.
A Hollywood Legend at a Crossroads
"He's seen as one of the most talented actors of his generation," a longtime friend said.
"But people are beginning to lose patience. He's in danger of turning into a parody of himself – the perpetual playboy who refuses to grow up."
For now, those close to the star hope his romance with Ceretti signals a turning point.
"Everyone thinks Vittoria could be his best shot at finally calming down," said one insider. "If anyone's capable of getting Leo to drop the playboy routine for good, it's her."