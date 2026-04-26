Donald Trump 'Shuts Down' Idea of White House Wedding for Donald Trump Jr., Insiders Claim: 'Isn't Important Enough to the President'
April 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has reportedly shut down the idea of hosting a White House wedding for his son, Donald Trump Jr. — even as he and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, scramble to figure out their next move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say the former president has no interest in turning the event into a high-profile White House affair, leaving the couple torn between eloping or planning a more traditional ceremony.
Trump 'Shuts Down' White House Wedding Idea
Sources say Trump has privately made it clear that a White House wedding for Donald Jr. isn’t happening.
"Donald Trump Jr. isn't important enough to the President — not for something on that level," one insider claimed, per Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice.
"In his father's mind, the White House stage is reserved for moments that elevate him and the Trump brand. This doesn't do either," the insider added.
Ivanka and Barron 'Would Already Be in Motion'
According to insiders, the decision highlights a reported divide within the Trump family.
"If it were Ivanka Trump or Barron Trump, it wouldn't even be a conversation — it would already be in motion," the insider claimed.
"You'd have planning teams, press strategy, the full spectacle locked in. No hesitation," they said.
Don Jr. and Bettina Debate Elopement vs. Traditional Ceremony
While the White House may be off the table, the couple's plans are still far from finalized.
Sources said, "There's no wedding date on the books, and nothing has been officially decided."
One option under consideration is a "quick elopement within the next month," followed by a larger celebration later on.
A formal White House wedding "isn’t feasible in the immediate future," insiders note, and if the couple opts for a traditional ceremony, it "would not take place at the White House," with no location confirmed.
From Engagement to 'Genuinely Happy' Relationship
The couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2024 before getting engaged in December 2025 at Camp David.
This will mark Donald Jr.'s second marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and was later engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle before their split.
Despite the uncertainty, insiders insist the relationship itself is solid.
"I've never seen him this genuinely happy," one source said.
"Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America's current royalty, she will do it well," another insider added. "She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please. She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic."