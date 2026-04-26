Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Fox News

Fox News' Lawrence Jones Rips U.S. Secret Service Over White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting: 'This Was a Failure'

split image of Lawrence Jones and Donald Trump
Source: Fox News; mega

Fox News host Lawrence Jones criticized the U.S. Secret Service following the shooting near the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Profile Image

April 26 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fox News host Lawrence Jones blasted the Secret Service on Sunday, hours after a gunman opened fire inside the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shooting unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. at the Washington Hilton, where authorities say an armed suspect approached a secured perimeter outside the ballroom and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, just feet from where the high-profile event was underway.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Was a Failure of Leadership'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Gunfire broke out near the Washington Hilton as high-profile guests attended the annual event.
Source: Fox News

Gunfire broke out near the Washington Hilton as high-profile guests attended the annual event.

Jones didn't mince words when reacting to the incident.

"This is a failure of leadership here," he said. "The same thing continues to happen over and over again."

While acknowledging the bravery of agents on the ground, he added, "In the moment, the reaction is always a lion's heart. You see them rushing toward danger."

Article continues below advertisement

'Mission Success' Isn’t Enough

image of President Donald Trump and top officials were inside when the shooting unfolded nearby.
Source: Fox News

President Donald Trump and top officials were inside when the shooting unfolded nearby.

Jones criticized what he described as the agency's narrow focus on protecting the president above all else.

"The way they look at it is mission success is that the principal... is safe and no injury has been inflicted on him," he said. "But the problem with that is... we lost an American... as a result of them just worried about the principal.:

He stressed the number of high-ranking officials present, saying, "There was multiple Cabinet members there, their wives there, the speaker of the House... the president and the vice president there."

Article continues below advertisement

'Disjointed' Response Inside Ballroom

image of Jones described the response as 'disjointed' as agents rushed to protect multiple officials.
Source: mega

Jones described the response as 'disjointed' as agents rushed to protect multiple officials.

Recounting the moment shots rang out, Jones said the sound was unmistakable.

"When I heard the gunshots that were there — and it was very clear — I looked at one of our colleagues... and we were both sure there was a gunshot," he said.

He described a chaotic response as agents rushed to protect different officials: "You saw the barrage of servicemen and women rushing down the aisleway... jumping on tables, because they had to get to their own principals."

"And so... it was kind of disjointed," he added.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Donald Trump and Kash Patel

Kash Patel Mocked After 'Crazy' Response to Shooting Near Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

image of Donald and Melania Trump

Trump Uses Correspondents' Dinner Shooting to Boost Push for 'Safer' White House Ballroom

Security Breach Raises Questions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Jones said 'we have to do better' while calling the incident a leadership failure.
Source: mega

Jones said 'we have to do better' while calling the incident a leadership failure.

Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly advanced toward the venue while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

Jones also questioned how the suspect made it through security in the first place.

"The teacher of the month was able to run through a barrage of men and women through magnetometers!" he said.

He noted the limitations agents face in a crowded setting, adding, "Secret Service just can't just fire at will."

Despite praising agents’ willingness to risk their lives, Jones concluded: "We appreciate the men and women that risk their lives every single day... but we have to do better."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.