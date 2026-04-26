EXCLUSIVE: Boundaries Please! Radar Names the Stars Griping Their Fans Think They Own Them

Grande's costar Cynthia Erivo helped security fight off the interloper, who goes by "Pyjama Man" online and has previously jumped onstage at Katy Perry and The Weeknd concerts. After Wen posted the Wicked clip, a fan commented: "You should be ashamed."

Chappell Roan

In a TikTok, Pink Pony Club singer Chappell Roan asked fans to put themselves in her designer shoes. "If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her out a car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, 'Can I get a photo with you?' And she's like, 'No, what the fk?!' And then you get mad at this random lady?"

After continuing in that vein, the 27-year-old concluded, "I'm a random bh. You're a random b**h. Just think about that for a second, OK?"