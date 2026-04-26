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EXCLUSIVE: Boundaries Please! Radar Names the Stars Griping Their Fans Think They Own Them

radar names stars griping fans think own them
Source: MEGA

Radar names stars griping that fans think they own them and ignore personal boundaries.

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April 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Fans think they know stars – and some celebs gripe some of their fans think they own them. Find out as RadarOnline.com reveals who these celebrities are.

Ariana Grande

Not "for good." Australian fan Johnson Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail after 26-year-old Ariana Grande accosted the singer-actress, 32, at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore Nov. 13.

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radar names stars griping fans think own them
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Erivo helped security restrain Johnson Wen after he accosted Ariana Grande at the 'Wicked: For Good' premiere.

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Grande's costar Cynthia Erivo helped security fight off the interloper, who goes by "Pyjama Man" online and has previously jumped onstage at Katy Perry and The Weeknd concerts. After Wen posted the Wicked clip, a fan commented: "You should be ashamed."

Chappell Roan

In a TikTok, Pink Pony Club singer Chappell Roan asked fans to put themselves in her designer shoes. "If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her out a car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, 'Can I get a photo with you?' And she's like, 'No, what the fk?!' And then you get mad at this random lady?"

After continuing in that vein, the 27-year-old concluded, "I'm a random bh. You're a random b**h. Just think about that for a second, OK?"

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radar names stars griping fans think own them
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan, singer of 'Pink Pony Club,' told TikTok followers, 'I'm a random bh. You're a random bh.'

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Tyler, The Creator

Thirty-four-year-old Tyler just wants fans to back off. "They wanna know who your sister is, what you ate for dinner," he said.

"Mind your f**king business! Go outside and listen to the damn art or the music. Because of the internet, people don't know personal boundaries no more, and it's normalized. [But] we don't know each other."

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway won't do selfies, but she'll pose by herself. Leaving a Valentino fashion show, the 43-year-old Devil Wears Prada 2 star was heard telling a crowd of Italian fans: "I cannot take photos with everyone, as there's too many of you, but I will stand here and wave a little if you would like to take a photo."

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radar names stars griping fans think own them
Source: MEGA

Tyler, The Creator said fans should 'mind your f**king business' and respect personal boundaries.

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Justin Bieber

Over the years, 31-year-old Justin Bieber has said he will no longer take pics with fans. "It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human," the Sorry singer posted on Instagram.

"I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity." He also called out fans who hung out around his home hoping for a sighting, calling it "completely inappropriate and disrespectful."

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radar names stars griping fans think own them
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber said fan behavior made him feel 'like a zoo animal.'

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Taylor Swift

Safety first. During Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the singer very politely asked the crowd to refrain from throwing things on the stage when she performed.

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radar names stars griping fans think own them
Source: MEGA

During her 'Eras' tour, Taylor Swift asked concertgoers not to throw items onstage to protect her dancers.

"I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice, but can you please not throw them on the stage?" The 36-year-old explained, "Because if it's on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it."

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