Kris Jenner Spotted Sneaking Into Spa After Radar Revealed The Momager Is 'Raging' Her $300K 'Miracle Makeover' Is Slipping

Her spa date may have been the perk up she needed amid her frustration over her cosmetic work.

She reportedly underwent a facelift by celebrity surgeon Dr Steven M Levine, widely known as the "facelift maestro," ahead of high-profile appearances in Paris in June 2025 – with her op said to have been worth at least $300,000.

Despite her initial happiness with the procedure, Kris is now "raging" it’s beginning to slip.

A source close to Jenner told us: "Kris Jenner's facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision — she feels it has not held the way she expected."