Kris Jenner Spotted Sneaking Into Spa After Radar Revealed The Momager Is 'Raging' Her $300K 'Miracle Makeover' Is Slipping
April 27 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner has been pictured visiting a spa in Los Angeles after Radar revealed the momager is fuming over the results of her new facelift.
She kept a low profile as she got into her car after leaving the facility, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, paired with oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and noticeably makeup-free.
In Need Of Perking Up
Her spa date may have been the perk up she needed amid her frustration over her cosmetic work.
She reportedly underwent a facelift by celebrity surgeon Dr Steven M Levine, widely known as the "facelift maestro," ahead of high-profile appearances in Paris in June 2025 – with her op said to have been worth at least $300,000.
Despite her initial happiness with the procedure, Kris is now "raging" it’s beginning to slip.
A source close to Jenner told us: "Kris Jenner's facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision — she feels it has not held the way she expected."
Frustration Over Fading Results Compared To Op-Loving Peers
The same source said Jenner had been particularly frustrated by comparisons with her op-loving peers.
They added: "Kris is mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good, and she feels hers is already fading in comparison."
The controversy comes after San Antonio-based plastic surgeon Dr Gary Lawton publicly questioned the authenticity of Jenner's appearance in photos following her surgery, suggesting digital manipulation may have played a role in widely circulated images.
Lawton, who shares industry commentary with hundreds of thousands of followers online, argued the results appeared too perfect to be surgical.
Pleased With Initial Surgery
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He said: "There is no possible way that this is a surgical transformation."
The expert added images showing Jenner after she went under the knife, "defy all surgical and anatomical realities" and warned they risk "misleading the public about achievable outcomes."
Another plastic surgeon, Dr Lisa Friederich, offered a more measured assessment, suggesting Jenner's look could reflect multiple procedures.
Friederich said: "It's quite possible she's undergone a surgical facelift or mini-lift."
But she admitted: "The tightness around her face, jawline, and neck would be challenging to achieve through non-invasive methods alone, particularly in someone over 60."
Jenner's history with cosmetic procedures is well documented. In 2011, aged 55, she underwent a facelift on camera for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shortly before daughter Kim's wedding to former NBA player Kris Humphries.
She has also previously acknowledged breast augmentation, earlobe surgery, and the use of Botox, fillers, and laser treatments. Lawton expanded his critique by pointing to structural inconsistencies in recent images of the reality TV veteran.
He explained, "If you look at the jawline and chin, it's markedly narrower. The chin is more pointed, and there is a drastic reshaping of the jawbone."
Lawton argued such changes would typically require invasive bone surgery, adding there was no visible evidence of recovery.
He further suggested the smoothness and symmetry of Jenner's features indicated heavy digital alteration in photos. Lawton said: "That kind of extensive restructuring, the precise symmetrical, idealized geometry suggests digital manipulation, AI-generated or heavily retouched images."