Their trip will proceed despite a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, where Trump, 79, and First Lady Melania Trump, 56, were present when a gunman opened fire before being seized by Secret Service agents.

Trump described the moment he was rushed from the stage, saying: "They (Secret Service agents) said, 'Please go down to the floor.' So I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady."

He added he "wasn't making it that easy" for agents because he wanted to see what was happening.

Sources close to the royal household said the King is determined to continue with the visit despite heightened security concerns.

One source said: "Officials have carried out an intensive, line-by-line review of several aspects of the itinerary to ensure everything meets the highest security standards in light of recent events. While some elements may be refined or adjusted, the overall approach remains steady and measured.

"There is a clear determination not to allow disruption to overshadow the purpose of the visit. Both the King and Queen are known for their composure under pressure and their strong sense of responsibility – they are fully committed to fulfilling their obligations and proceeding as planned."