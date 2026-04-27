EXCLUSIVE: Eerie Similarity Between King Charles' Visit to Trump and Queen's Trip to US in 1976 — Which Was Also Overshadowed by President Assassination Bid… Linked to Charles Manson
April 27 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is pressing ahead with his US state visit plans despite a dramatic shooting incident involving President Donald Trump, which RadarOnline.com can reveal has striking historical parallels with Queen Elizabeth II's 1976 trip to the States, which was similarly overshadowed by assassination attempts against a sitting American leader.
Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, are traveling to Washington DC, New York, and Virginia as part of a four-day visit to the US to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.
King Charles 'Fully Committed' to Visit Despite Shooting
Their trip will proceed despite a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, where Trump, 79, and First Lady Melania Trump, 56, were present when a gunman opened fire before being seized by Secret Service agents.
Trump described the moment he was rushed from the stage, saying: "They (Secret Service agents) said, 'Please go down to the floor.' So I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady."
He added he "wasn't making it that easy" for agents because he wanted to see what was happening.
Sources close to the royal household said the King is determined to continue with the visit despite heightened security concerns.
One source said: "Officials have carried out an intensive, line-by-line review of several aspects of the itinerary to ensure everything meets the highest security standards in light of recent events. While some elements may be refined or adjusted, the overall approach remains steady and measured.
"There is a clear determination not to allow disruption to overshadow the purpose of the visit. Both the King and Queen are known for their composure under pressure and their strong sense of responsibility – they are fully committed to fulfilling their obligations and proceeding as planned."
Buckingham Palace Confirms 'Keep Calm' Strategy
Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision to go ahead with the visit in the wake of the Trump assassination attempt in a statement, saying the visit would proceed as planned following discussions between UK and US officials.
A spokesperson said: "Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned. The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting under way (today.)"
The episode has drawn eerie comparisons with events preceding Elizabeth II's 1976 visit to the US, when security concerns intensified after two attempts on the life of President Gerald Ford, who was 62 at the time.
In September 1975, Lynette Fromme – a follower of cult leader Charles Manson – pointed a handgun at Ford in Sacramento but failed to fire.
Just 17 days later, Sara Jane Moore fired two shots at the president in San Francisco, missing him.
The incidents prompted urgent discussions within the US administration.
Jack Marsh, then a counselor to the president, warned in a memo security arrangements for the Queen's visit should be tightly controlled, noting British press reactions at the time.
He wrote: "Americans must expect their presidents to be shot at until the nation's 'gun-madness' is curbed by tougher laws, British newspapers said today."
In the present case, authorities said the suspected gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, had checked into the Washington hotel and allegedly intended to target members of the Trump administration.
A Secret Service agent was injured but survived after being protected by a bulletproof vest.
The King's itinerary is expected to be adjusted in light of the incident, with some public-facing engagements under review.
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Diplomacy Continues Despite Washington Tension
A source said: "There is likely to be some careful fine-tuning of certain logistical and security arrangements to reflect the current climate, but nothing that would fundamentally alter the shape or intent of the visit.
"The emphasis remains firmly on maintaining stability and showing unity, with a clear signal that the engagement will go ahead in a spirit of partnership and reassurance despite the heightened concerns."
The British government has supported the decision to proceed, viewing the visit as a key moment in maintaining diplomatic ties.
Officials believe Charles' longstanding relationship with Trump could help stabilize relations amid recent tensions, reinforcing the role of the monarchy in international diplomacy.