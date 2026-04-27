'A Traumatic Experience': Trump Recalls Dropping to Floor and Crawling to Safety with Wife Melania as Gunman Opened Fire at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Cole Tomas Allen allegedly stormed the Washington Hilton in an attempt to reach the ballroom and kill the president. He was stopped not far from one of the electronic metal detectors he tried to rush past.

While the 31-year-old was quickly detained, the shocking threat prompted immediate action by Secret Service officials inside the ballroom, where guests were finishing their salads.

At first, many of the attendees just thought the crashing sound was a waiter dropping a tray, but Trump told CBS News' 60 Minutes that didn't last long.

"We started to realize maybe it was a bad problem, different kind of a problem, bad one, and different than what would be normal noise from a ballroom, which you hear all the time," Trump said.