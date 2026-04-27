'A Traumatic Experience': Trump Recalls Dropping to Floor and Crawling to Safety with Wife Melania as Gunman Opened Fire at White House Correspondents' Dinner
April 27 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
President Trump called the chaos at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a gunman opened fire inside the venue a "traumatic experience," RadarOnline.com can report – especially for his wife, Melania Trump.
The POTUS, 79, recalled and relived the moment the Secret Service made him and the first lady crawl on the floor to safety amid the harrowing scene.
The Moment of Terror
Cole Tomas Allen allegedly stormed the Washington Hilton in an attempt to reach the ballroom and kill the president. He was stopped not far from one of the electronic metal detectors he tried to rush past.
While the 31-year-old was quickly detained, the shocking threat prompted immediate action by Secret Service officials inside the ballroom, where guests were finishing their salads.
At first, many of the attendees just thought the crashing sound was a waiter dropping a tray, but Trump told CBS News' 60 Minutes that didn't last long.
"We started to realize maybe it was a bad problem, different kind of a problem, bad one, and different than what would be normal noise from a ballroom, which you hear all the time," Trump said.
Melania's Reaction
Police and Secret Service officials immediately jumped into action, securing the political dignitaries and quickly escorting them away from the ballroom.
"I was walking out… about halfway there, and they said, 'Please go down to the floor. Please go down to the floor,'" the president recounted. "So I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady."
Trump said the incident was "rather [a] traumatic experience" for his wife, before complimenting her on her focus during the madness. "Melania was very cognizant. The First Lady was doing a terrific job. She loves the country."
But Trump said his wife doesn't love the constant danger her husband repeatedly seems to be in.
"She recognizes it better than any," Trump continued. "But she told me numerous times, she said, 'You are in a dangerous job.'"
Trump Wasn't 'Worried'
Trump, however, boasted that he kept his cool during the whole ordeal and begged his protectors to let the show go on.
"I wasn't worried," he told 60 Minutes. "I understand life. We live in a crazy world."
When Secret Service agents told him to drop to the floor to avoid being hit, he told them he wanted to see what was happening.
"I said, 'Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Let me see. Wait a minute,'" Trump said. "And I wasn't going to make it that easy for them, I wanted to see what was going on."
The Gunman Attacks
What was going on was a gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire near a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton, where journalists, celebrities and government officials had gathered for the annual event.
A Secret Service agent was struck but saved by a ballistic vest, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody, authorities said.
The event was soon officially postponed, but Trump promised to reschedule a "bigger" and "better" dinner within the next 30 days.