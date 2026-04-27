'I Am Not a Rapist': Trump Lashes Out at 'Disgraceful' Norah O'Donnell During '60 Minutes' Interview for Reading WHCD Shooter's Alleged Manifesto On Air
April 27 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump clashed with Norah O’Donnell during a tense 60 Minutes interview after she read from the alleged manifesto tied to the White House Correspondents' Dinner gunman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive exchange saw Trump angrily deny the claims referenced on air while accusing the anchor of elevating the words of a "sick" attacker.
'You're a Disgrace'
The confrontation unfolded when O'Donnell read a passage from the suspect's writings that appeared to label Trump a "pedophile, rapist, and traitor." The president immediately fired back.
"He's a sick person, but you should be ashamed of yourself reading that, because I'm not any of those things," Trump said. "You shouldn't be reading that on 60 Minutes. You're a disgrace. But go ahead, let's finish the interview."
Manifesto and Alleged Motive
Law enforcement officials say the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, sent a manifesto to family members just minutes before the attack.
In the document, he referred to himself as a "Friendly Federal Assassin" and claimed he was targeting members of the Trump administration.
"I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes," Allen allegedly wrote, without naming Trump directly, though the president made clear he believed he was the intended target.
Trump Denies Claims, Points to Rivals
Trump forcefully rejected the accusations, interrupting as O'Donnell attempted to respond and insisting the claims were baseless.
"I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody... I'm not a pedophile," he said. "You read that crap from some sick person."
He also invoked Jeffrey Epstein while deflecting blame.
"Democrats are the ones connected to people like Epstein," Trump argued, suggesting his political opponents should face greater scrutiny.
Evacuation Chaos and Political Fallout
The president went on to describe the chaotic evacuation as Secret Service agents rushed him and first lady Melania Trump out of the ballroom.
"I wasn't making it that easy," Trump admitted. "I said, 'Wait a minute. Let me see.'"
Agents ultimately ordered them to the ground before escorting them to safety.
"When they said, 'drop down,' that meant trouble," he said, adding that the first lady "stayed calm" throughout the ordeal.
Asked about political violence, Trump blamed Democrats' rhetoric and warned of its broader impact.
"I do think that the hate speech of the Democrats... is very dangerous," he said. "I really think it's very dangerous for the country."
Despite the attack, he said the White House Correspondents' Dinner should be rescheduled within 30 days, but with stronger security in place.
"We can't let something like that stop it," Trump said. "I think it's very important that they do it again."