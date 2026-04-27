'I Am Not a Rapist': Trump Lashes Out at 'Disgraceful' Norah O'Donnell During '60 Minutes' Interview for Reading WHCD Shooter's Alleged Manifesto On Air

The president went on to describe the chaotic evacuation as Secret Service agents rushed him and first lady Melania Trump out of the ballroom.

"I wasn't making it that easy," Trump admitted. "I said, 'Wait a minute. Let me see.'"

Agents ultimately ordered them to the ground before escorting them to safety.

"When they said, 'drop down,' that meant trouble," he said, adding that the first lady "stayed calm" throughout the ordeal.

Asked about political violence, Trump blamed Democrats' rhetoric and warned of its broader impact.

"I do think that the hate speech of the Democrats... is very dangerous," he said. "I really think it's very dangerous for the country."

Despite the attack, he said the White House Correspondents' Dinner should be rescheduled within 30 days, but with stronger security in place.

"We can't let something like that stop it," Trump said. "I think it's very important that they do it again."