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Home > True Crime > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie 911 Call Bombshell: 'Key Details Are Being Withheld' From Public to Protect Ongoing Investigation, Ex-FBI Agent Claims

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A retired detective shared why he believes the Nancy Guthrie 911 tapes haven't been released yet.

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April 27 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Nearly three months after Nancy Guthrie was snatched from her Tucson, Arizona home in the dead of night, the explosive 911 calls tied to her chilling disappearance are still being kept under wraps, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A caller pressed the issue during a live episode of Chris McDonough’s The Interview Room podcast, demanding to know when the recordings would be released and insisting she "would like to hear if there was a 911 call for Nancy."

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'A Myriad of Reasons' Why the 911 Calls Haven't Been Released

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Photo of Bob Giliam
Source: The Interview Room/YouTube

Retired defective Bob Gilliam thinks it will be 'quite a while' before the 911 tapes are released.

"I don't think we’re going to hear the 911 calls for a while, and there could be a myriad of reasons for that," retired detective Bob Gilliam responded.

The 36-year law enforcement veteran cited the reason being, "There's probably some investigative information in there that the detectives don’t want out to the public."

"Don't hold your breath. I think it's going to be quite a while before we hear anything like that," Gilliam suggested.

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Annie Guthrie Placed the 911 Call About Her Mom's Disappearance

Photo of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni
Source: Facebook

Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last people to see Nancy alive.

Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, called 911, alerting authorities just after noon that the 84-year-old was not at her home, having failed to appear at her usual church service on February 1.

Members of the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrived at the house and quickly declared it a "crime scene" after discovering blood and believing that Today host Savannah Guthrie's mother could have been the victim of foul play.

Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, had dinner with the frail grandmother at their home the night before, making them the last known people to see her alive. They safely dropped Nancy off after driving her home, and she hasn't been seen since.

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'Two, Potentially Three Abductors' Might Have Taken Nancy Guthrie

photo of Nancy Guthrie suspect
Source: MEGA

A masked man was seen trying to disable Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera shortly before she vanished.

Gilliam went on to speculate there was an additional suspect or suspects to the one seen disabling Nancy's Nest doorbell camera shortly before she was taken.

"I think it would be difficult for one person to get Nancy out of the home, regardless of what condition she was in, to get her out of the home, to get her in a vehicle, and get her out of there without some type of a discovery, whether it’s from a neighbor or whatever," he shared on the podcast.

Gilliam was pointing to Savannah’s own admission that her mother’s mobility issues were so severe she struggled to make the short trip to the mailbox and back, raising questions about how she could have vanished without a trace.

As for the masked man holding a gun who was seen in the video, he believes the culprit had a communication device to make contact with others.

"In my opinion, (he) had a radio in his pocket… And you don’t take a radio to a crime scene if you’re the only suspect," the law enforcement media analyst claimed.

Former homicide sergeant John Lamb chimed in to agree with Gilliam, stating, "My belief is that we're talking about certainly two, potentially three; two abductors, one person in a transport vehicle who was also acting as a lookout."

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Savannah Guthrie Recalled How Her Mom's Home Was Left After Her Disappearance

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: Today/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie recalled finding out that her mother was missing during an interview on 'Today.'

Savannah described the circumstances of her mother's disappearance in a lengthy interview shortly before returning to Today on April 6.

"The back doors were propped open…there was blood on the front doorstep. And the Ring camera had been yanked off," she said about the crime scene.

"My mom, she was in tremendous pain, her back was very bad…So there wasn’t a ‘wander off,'" Savannah said about how they knew Nancy didn't vanish on her own. "We were saying, 'This is not OK. Something is very wrong here.'"

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