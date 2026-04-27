EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson’s 'Secret Codes' for Underage Sex Laid Bare in New Lawsuit — How Sicko Allegedly Plied Victims With Booze and Used 'Child-Friendly Language' to Conceal His Evil 

According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, the siblings – Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole and Aldo – accuse Jackson of "grooming, drugging, raping and s--ually assaulting" them over the course of more than a decade, beginning when some of them were as young as 7 or 8.

And the Thriller singer allegedly had some specific keywords and phrases to let his young victims know he was looking for some action.

"'Can I have a meeting,' 'Yogi Tea,' 'Neverland,' and 'Go to Disneyland' were his code words for encouraging the children to engage in extreme sexual acts with him, according to court documents.

"Those acts were as bad as, if not worse than, anything that can be described or imagined."