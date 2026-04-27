EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson’s 'Secret Codes' for Underage Sex Laid Bare in New Lawsuit — How Sicko Allegedly Plied Victims With Booze and Used 'Child-Friendly Language' to Conceal His Evil
April 27 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson used "child-friendly language" to appeal to underage minors and hide his s--ual assaults from others, an explosive lawsuit alleges.
Four children of Dominic Cascio, one of Jackson's former best friends, have filed a suit against the pop superstar's estate, claiming he repeatedly raped and molested them, and RadarOnline.com has all the details.
Code Words Explained
According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, the siblings – Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole and Aldo – accuse Jackson of "grooming, drugging, raping and s--ually assaulting" them over the course of more than a decade, beginning when some of them were as young as 7 or 8.
And the Thriller singer allegedly had some specific keywords and phrases to let his young victims know he was looking for some action.
"'Can I have a meeting,' 'Yogi Tea,' 'Neverland,' and 'Go to Disneyland' were his code words for encouraging the children to engage in extreme sexual acts with him, according to court documents.
"Those acts were as bad as, if not worse than, anything that can be described or imagined."
'Jesus Juice' and 'Disney Juice'
When Jackson wanted to prey on his young victims with drugs or alcohol, he would "call wine 'Jesus Juice' and hard liquor 'Disney Juice,'" according to the lawsuit.
"He associated alcohol with playing, including by encouraging Plaintiffs to drink with him while they were in the basement of his Neverland Ranch game room, which he called the 'Wine Cellar'."
Grooming Through 'Fear and Manipulation'
Jackson is being celebrated in a new blockbuster movie that conveniently ends right before the singer became haunted by allegations of abuse.
According to the lawsuit, the Grammy winner manipulated the siblings to "fear and distrust others" so that they would hide the abuse.
"He repeatedly stressed that all of their lives, and Plaintiffs' family members' lives, would be destroyed if his sexual activity with them were discovered," the documents read. "He told them to hide if someone entered the room during a molestation. He drilled them on what to say if a police officer or other adult asked whether he was molesting them."
"He told them to stay away from therapists and to avoid women, who he told them were 'evil,' 'sneaky,' 'liars,' and could 'smell' if something sexual had happened."
Jackson Goes Global
As Radar previously reported, the siblings first met Jackson through their father, who became friends with the global star while working at a luxury hotel where Jackson frequently stayed.
"After gaining Plaintiffs' and their family’s trust, Jackson sexually abused each of the Plaintiffs for years, starting when some of them were as young as seven or eight years old and continuing into their adolescence," the documents allege.
And the reported molestation often took place far from Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch, allegedly at the homes of some of his closest famous friends.
For instance, according to the documents, "Jackson raped and molested Edward on interstate and international trips, including, among others, during stops on the Dangerous World Tour, at Elizabeth Taylor’s house in Switzerland, and at Elton John's home in the United Kingdom."