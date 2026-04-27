Trump Calls for Jimmy Kimmel to Be 'Fired' — Furious Prez Backs Up Melania's Pleas to Yank 'Despicable' Comedian from TV Following Shocking Joke

The president called the joke on the April 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! about his wife having the "glow of an expectant widow" completely "far beyond the pale," while calling for the comedian to be "immediately fired by Disney and ABC."

Trump noted how, after Kimmel made the joke, "a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason."

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old schoolteacher from Torrance, California, was arrested after trying to shoot his way into the Washington, D.C. Hilton Ballroom as the WHCD got underway, with the tycoon attending for the very first time. He has since been charged with attempted assassination of the President of the United States and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.