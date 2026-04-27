Trump Calls for Jimmy Kimmel to Be 'Fired' — Furious Prez Backs Up Melania's Pleas to Yank 'Despicable' Comedian from TV Following Shocking Joke
April 27 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
A furious Donald Trump is demanding Jimmy Kimmel be fired by ABC and Disney after the comedian made a savage joke about his wife, Melania, becoming a "widow" just before the latest attempt on the president’s life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking," Trump began in a Truth Social rant on April 27, two days after a gunman tried to take out the president and members of his cabinet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.
Trump: Fire Jimmy Kimmel 'Immediately'
The president called the joke on the April 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! about his wife having the "glow of an expectant widow" completely "far beyond the pale," while calling for the comedian to be "immediately fired by Disney and ABC."
Trump noted how, after Kimmel made the joke, "a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason."
Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old schoolteacher from Torrance, California, was arrested after trying to shoot his way into the Washington, D.C. Hilton Ballroom as the WHCD got underway, with the tycoon attending for the very first time. He has since been charged with attempted assassination of the President of the United States and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Jimmy Kimmel's Crude 'Widow' Joke Amid Attempts on Donald Trump's Life
Kimmel set up a podium in front of a White House mockup to pretend he was roasting the president at the WHCD during an episode of his late-night show.
Donned in a tux, the late-night host cut to a shot of Melania and the couple's only child, son Barron, watching the president's State of the Union address in February.
"And of course, our first lady, Melania, is here. So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel sneered, two days before her almost becoming one.
Melania Trump Claims Jimmy Kimmel Is 'Deepening Political Sickness Within America'
Hours before the president's demands that Kimmel be fired, Melania issued a similar call via X about the comic whose monologues have become politically charged and devoted to bashing all things Trump.
"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," she wrote.
The first lady continued, "People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate."
"A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?" Melania concluded.
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Trump has survived two other close calls of assassination attempts. He was struck in the ear by a bullet fired from a rooftop at a July 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania, coming millimeters from being killed. Counter snipers neutralized the shooter, Thomas Crooks.
Two months later, Ryan Routh waited in the bushes with a rifle as the then-presidential candidate made his way down the greens at his Palm Beach, Florida, golf course.
A Secret Service agent noticed the weapon and saved the day. Routh was later sentenced to life in prison for the assassination attempt.