EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Springer Used Wild Talk Show as 'His Own Personal Dating Service' and 'Got All the Sex He Could Ever Want' From Guests
April 27 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Jerry Springer's sex life behind-the-scenes was rumored to be just as shocking as the wild antics on his talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Three years after his death from pancreatic cancer, resurfaced quotes from insiders claim the television host used the series for hookups, with guests clambering for the chance to catch his eye.
'The Jerry Springer Show' Crew Member Tells All
There was lots to be done on set of The Jerry Springer Show, but a former crew member claimed their "real job" was to find "pretty girls, strippers and porn stars for Jerry to sleep with."
Another insider went so far as to claim Springer "used his talk show as his own personal dating service," before there were "dating apps."
"He got all the sex he could ever want just from the show’s guests!" added the insider. "Jerry had a huge sexual appetite, and his fame and fortune had girls throwing themselves at him. Jerry was more than happy to oblige!"
Did Jerry Springer and Micki Velton Ever Divorce?
Springer met his wife, Micki Velton, in the late 1960s and the pair said "I do" in 1973. Together, they welcomed one daughter, Katie, together. But their more than 20-year marriage took a sharp downward turn amid widespread rumors that they officially called it quits in 1994 after he admitted that he'd paid for sex workers during their relationship.
Despite reports that said otherwise, the pair never actually legally divorced.
Over the years that followed, Springer went on to sporadically refer to Velton as his "wife" and made comments that implied they continued to live together until his death. However, the truth of the depth of their relationship up to that point is unclear.
Jerry Springer's Career Dreams Smashed
Springer once had dreams of being a politician, but when his political career tanked, he turned to television.
While he originally envisioned a show that tackled serious topics, such as social issues and homelessness, a source revealed that it "bombed in the ratings" and execs were "ready to pull the plug."
"His staff switched to adultery and women who dated guys that turned out to be girls," continued the source. "Fistfights broke out between the guests and Jerry just watched amused. He said who cares? They’re going to cancel me anyway."
Instead, the new spin on Springer's talk show took off and it ran for nearly 5,000 episodes before finally coming to an end in 2018.
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Jerry Springer Died 'Hating His Own Legacy'
Despite his immense success in the field of mindless daytime television, another source confessed Springer died unhappy with his career path.
"He hosted the tackiest, raunchiest show on TV," the source said. "He actually hated himself for going along with this TV circus."
"Jerry felt he would eventually pay for his trashy show, either in this life or in the next," added the source. "I think he died, sadly, hating his own legacy."