EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Springer Used Wild Talk Show as 'His Own Personal Dating Service' and 'Got All the Sex He Could Ever Want' From Guests

There was lots to be done on set of The Jerry Springer Show, but a former crew member claimed their "real job" was to find "pretty girls, strippers and porn stars for Jerry to sleep with."

Another insider went so far as to claim Springer "used his talk show as his own personal dating service," before there were "dating apps."

"He got all the sex he could ever want just from the show’s guests!" added the insider. "Jerry had a huge sexual appetite, and his fame and fortune had girls throwing themselves at him. Jerry was more than happy to oblige!"