Legendary Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Looks Happy & Healthy in Final Interview Before Death at 79

Back in August 2022, Springer looked happy and healthy while stopping by the first official episode of the Meatball Show, with the help of Deena's husband, Chris, and honorary "meatloaf" and fellow Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick.

The longtime TV host could barely stop laughing while being welcomed by Deena and Snooki who greeted him with an honorary, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!" As they became acquainted, Springer confessed he had watched a couple of episodes of Jersey Shore.

