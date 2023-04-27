Legendary Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Looks Happy & Healthy in Final Interview Before Death at 79
Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer quipped that he was "not the father" during a final interview before his death at 79, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The one-time Cincinnati mayor whose wild daytime program became a staple sat down with Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" LaValle (née Polizzi) and Deena Buckner (née Cortese) who became TV icons on their own right from the success of their MTV megahit.
Back in August 2022, Springer looked happy and healthy while stopping by the first official episode of the Meatball Show, with the help of Deena's husband, Chris, and honorary "meatloaf" and fellow Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick.
The longtime TV host could barely stop laughing while being welcomed by Deena and Snooki who greeted him with an honorary, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!" As they became acquainted, Springer confessed he had watched a couple of episodes of Jersey Shore.
"We are where we are because of you," Snooki said while Deena told him she used to be an avid watcher of his controversial daytime talk show.
"You brought reality TV to where it is," Snooki added, to which he replied, "I apologize."
"You want me to call you daddy?" she continued. "I am not the father," Springer joked, referring to the explosive paternity drama on his show. "Could we at least have a test?"
Fans of The Jerry Springer Show will undoubtedly miss the shocking antics on the show that spanned 28 seasons, from the shameless chair-throwing to the intense screaming matches and participants sprinting down the hall as cameras followed.
Springer's death was announced on Thursday, months after he celebrated his birthday in February. He was reportedly battling pancreatic cancer.
"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and family spokesman said.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation icons Snooki and Deena have since shared statements mourning his death.
"He was such a good sport and was one of the sweetest people I've ever met," Deena wrote in a tribute, adding how honored she was to meet him.
"The sweetest and kindest man and never once judged us," Snooki echoed. "A true angel. Prayers to his family."