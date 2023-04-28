Ex-Producers Accused Jerry Springer of Using Show Fame to Woo Adult Film Stars & Strippers: 'Our Real Job Was to Get Pretty Girls'

Former staffers who worked with Jerry Springer claimed the married TV host used his daytime hit to land a bevy of beautiful women prior to his death at 79, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Producing his show in the late '90s was only a small part of our job," one ex-producer alleged, spilling behind-the-scenes details about their prior workplace. "Our real job was to get pretty girls, strippers, and porn stars for Jerry to sleep with."