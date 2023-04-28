Ex-Producers Accused Jerry Springer of Using Show Fame to Woo Adult Film Stars & Strippers: 'Our Real Job Was to Get Pretty Girls'
Former staffers who worked with Jerry Springer claimed the married TV host used his daytime hit to land a bevy of beautiful women prior to his death at 79, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Producing his show in the late '90s was only a small part of our job," one ex-producer alleged, spilling behind-the-scenes details about their prior workplace. "Our real job was to get pretty girls, strippers, and porn stars for Jerry to sleep with."
The ex-producers both argued that he was unfit to hear cases on Judge Jerry, an arbitration-based reality court show which was presided over by Springer himself.
They claimed that beside his affinity for the ladies while having a ring on his finger, he was allegedly "morally bankrupt."
"Most of the guests were fake," they said of his controversial daytime series. "The people making the show knew it — and didn't care."
"For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable," Springer said about his new role, making a jokeful nod to his reputation.
During his days as a city councilman in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was also caught writing checks to prostitutes in 1974, one year after marrying wife Micki Velton.
The former couple welcomed a daughter together prior to their divorce in 1994.
Springer said dating as a public figure was hard post-split. "When you get to the mutual interests, it's all about, 'What's the show like? Is it real?' and invariably they are going to go home afterwards and tell all their friends, 'I met Jerry Springer.'"
"So you will never find someone who will just say, 'Hey, I just met this really nice guy, you should meet him.'"
As we previously reported, Springer died peacefully on Thursday in his home in Chicago.
"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," lifelong friend Jene Galvin said.