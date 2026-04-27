Susie Wiles in Hot Water Over Shooting: Chief of Staff Calls for Urgent Meeting to Discuss Trump's Protection as She's Blamed for Major Security Breach at WHCD

According to CBS News, Wiles, who oversees the Secret Service, has ordered a review of security at the White House dinner event to assess what additional measures will need to be taken to further protect Trump.

Wiles' bold move comes as she and the Secret Service have found themselves in hot water over the shooting, as they allowed the gunman to go through a checkpoint with the apparent intention of attacking guests.

The security breach could not have come at a worse time for Wiles, as one source claimed her job may be on the line, especially after not firing Secret Service director Sean Curran, after Trump promoted him in 2025.

The insider told Real Clear Politics: "They're about to fire Kash and he had nothing to do with this, while Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure, and she gets no blame,” the insider claimed, referring to FBI Director Kash Patel, who is said to be on the verge of being unemployed.