Susie Wiles in Hot Water Over Shooting: Chief of Staff Calls for Urgent Meeting to Discuss Trump's Protection as She's Blamed for Major Security Breach at WHCD
April 27 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Susie Wiles appears to be desperate to save face, RadarOnline.com, as she's been blamed for the major security breach at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
The White House chief of staff reportedly called an urgent meeting with the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security to discuss tightening up security for future events President Trump is set to attend.
'Failure After Failure'
According to CBS News, Wiles, who oversees the Secret Service, has ordered a review of security at the White House dinner event to assess what additional measures will need to be taken to further protect Trump.
Wiles' bold move comes as she and the Secret Service have found themselves in hot water over the shooting, as they allowed the gunman to go through a checkpoint with the apparent intention of attacking guests.
The security breach could not have come at a worse time for Wiles, as one source claimed her job may be on the line, especially after not firing Secret Service director Sean Curran, after Trump promoted him in 2025.
The insider told Real Clear Politics: "They're about to fire Kash and he had nothing to do with this, while Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure, and she gets no blame,” the insider claimed, referring to FBI Director Kash Patel, who is said to be on the verge of being unemployed.
A Major Security Fail
The source added, "This should’ve been the most secure perimeter in the world. And the fact that the guy made it through the mags underscores the epic failure of the U.S. Secret Service in protecting the president."
Rich Staropoli, a retired Secret Service agent, also called out the massive security fail, and raged, "... Why were there bureau guys at the event in tuxedos, but the Secret Service director wasn’t there?"
"This guy just isn't engaged,” Staropoli claimed of Curran, and added, "Why did he not acknowledge the Uniformed Division officers who was hit more. He should have been running that presser.”
A Secret Service agent was reportedly shot by alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen on Saturday night, but they have since been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Details on Alleged Shooter Cole Tomas Allen
"He was wearing a very good bulletproof vest that saved him," Trump said of the agent following the incident, and noted the victim was in "great shape" and "very high spirits."
Allen, a teacher, is accused of trying to gun down guests at the fancy dinner over the weekend, where Trump, his wife, Melania, JD Vance, and other notable figures were on hand.
The 31-year-old Allen was officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president. He was not required to enter a plea at this time.
Meanwhile, Wiles is said to be doing everything in her power to ensure Trump's approval ratings do not crater even more.
Last week, the 68-year-old is said to have called an emergency meeting with some of the GOP's most powerful figures to discuss fighting against the president's brutal poll numbers.
According to Raw America's Thom Hartmann, Wiles is begging to "intensify preparations" ahead of a "challenging midterm cycle," as Republicans are expected to have a tough time keeping seats from the Democrats.