Melania Trump Calls For ABC to FIRE 'Coward' Jimmy Kimmel After TV Host Called Her 'An Expectant Widow' During 'Hateful' Skit — Days Before WHCD Shooting
April 27 2026, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has called out Jimmy Kimmel after his controversial White House Correspondents' Dinner parody sparked backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The First Lady slammed the late-night host's remarks as "hateful" and demanded ABC take action just days before the real event was rocked by gunfire.
Jimmy Kimmel's Controversial Joke About Melania Trump
Kimmel raised eyebrows during his Thursday night parody of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where he mocked both the president and his wife.
"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said, per Fox News.
He continued by joking about her April 26 birthday, adding: "She's planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, 'What have I done?'"
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks The Trumps' Marriage
The late-night host didn't stop there, taking aim at the couple's relationship with another pointed jab.
"Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania," Kimmel quipped, suggesting distance between the president and first lady.
Online, critics quickly piled on, with conservative commentator Larry O'Connor branding Kimmel "a broken man" and warning, "Disney, you have a problem."
Others echoed the outrage, with one user writing, "Kimmel is actually worse than the other 'comedians.' You can see the seething hatred on his face toward Trump," while another added, "It's not even inherently funny. You have to be deranged to laugh at that."
Additional reactions escalated further, with one critic claiming, "He's not broken. He's evil," and another calling the skit "sick and tasteless," asking, "Is it time for ABC to pull the plug on Jimmy’s show?"
Melania Trump Fires Back In Blistering Statement
Melania broke her silence Monday morning with a scathing response on X, accusing Kimmel of spreading division.
"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," she wrote.
"People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate," the first lady continued.
Calls For ABC To Take Action
Melanua went even further, directly calling on the network to intervene.
"A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough," she said.
"It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?" Melania concluded.
Her remarks come after the actual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night was disrupted when 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton.