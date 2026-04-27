Melania Trump Calls For ABC to FIRE 'Coward' Jimmy Kimmel After TV Host Called Her 'An Expectant Widow' During 'Hateful' Skit — Days Before WHCD Shooting

Kimmel raised eyebrows during his Thursday night parody of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where he mocked both the president and his wife.

"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said, per Fox News.

He continued by joking about her April 26 birthday, adding: "She's planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, 'What have I done?'"