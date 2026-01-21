Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Politics

Trump Questions If Marriage to Wife Melania 'Will Work' Out During Resurfaced Interview Following Their Engagement

donald and melania Trump
Source: mega

A resurfaced clip reveals a much younger, and seemingly happier, first couple.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An uncharacteristically nervous and reserved Donald Trump couldn't commit to an everlasting marriage to Melania during an appearance 20 years ago with his then fiancée on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, RadarOnline.com can report.

And he could have been correct, as there are increasing signs that the first couple is falling apart.

Article continues below advertisement

A Different Side of Donald

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
donald and melania Trump on ellen
Source: TheEllenShow/Youtube

The prez-to-be introduced Melania to Ellen in 2004.

A recently resurfaced clip from her show revisited the time in 2004 when Donald introduced Melania to his soon-to-be nemesis, Ellen.

Back then, everyone was all smiles, as the businessman was busy promoting the new season of The Apprentice and not even considering conquering Greenland.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald spoke in a low tone and appeared to be a little nervous or even intimidated by the then-popular talk show host. When Ellen introduced Melania, the model showed off her enormous engagement ring, and joked about Donald not "taking out the trash."

However, near the end of the interview, a now-relaxed Donald let his guard down, and revealed his doubts about his upcoming marriage.

"I think it's going to work," Donald said, before turning to ask Melania: "Do you think it'll work?"

He then sheepishly answered his own question: "I think so. I think it's going to work."

Article continues below advertisement

Shock and Awwww

donald and melania Trump on ellen
Source: TheEllenShow/Youtube

Trump smiled when she congratulated the couple on their recent engagement.

Decades later, viewers who are just discovering the clip have shared their amazement at the mellowed-out Donald and his glowing bride-to-be.

"That's the happiest I have ever seen Melania," one person raved, as another noted: "She's smiling - so unusual!"

A third person pointed out: "Wow, they were totally different people back then. The energy is sooo different."

While one person marveled: "Melania is SO polite... Donald got lucky, really lucky."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Pulls Back

photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Decades later, the Trumps are reportedly having marriage issues.

Twenty years and two presidential terms later, some experts believe the luck has run out.

Melania was notably absent from much of the start of her husband's second term. And while she has been more visible in the past few months, she has also been seen literally pulling away from the president.

Social media has lost count of the many times Melania has been caught on video avoiding any signs of PDA with her husband, including swatting his arm away as he's tried to hold her hand.

The hints started way back in 2017, when Melania dodged Donald's affection attempts during their visit to Israel. More recently, Melania appeared to openly ignore her hubby's hand-holding attempt during the White House Halloween festivities this October.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt

Trump Awkwardly Throws Shade at Pregnant Karoline Leavitt, 28, at Her Own White House Briefing — After She Gushed Over The 'Special' Prez

jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell

Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to Testify Before House Oversight Panel in Epstein Investigation

'She Hates His F---ing Guts'

photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Critics say the first couple rarely is seen smiling with each other anymore.

The emotional dissonance seems to extend behind closed doors as well, where the couple has long been rumored to not only sleep in separate beds, but separate rooms as well. Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculates the Trumps may already be secretly separated.

"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'So what's going on?'" Wolff told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts'."

Wolff bluntly told the overseas news program there are likely several reasons why we have seen so little of Melania during term two.

"Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, p--- stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife... should I go on?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.