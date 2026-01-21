Trump Questions If Marriage to Wife Melania 'Will Work' Out During Resurfaced Interview Following Their Engagement
Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
An uncharacteristically nervous and reserved Donald Trump couldn't commit to an everlasting marriage to Melania during an appearance 20 years ago with his then fiancée on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, RadarOnline.com can report.
And he could have been correct, as there are increasing signs that the first couple is falling apart.
A Different Side of Donald
A recently resurfaced clip from her show revisited the time in 2004 when Donald introduced Melania to his soon-to-be nemesis, Ellen.
Back then, everyone was all smiles, as the businessman was busy promoting the new season of The Apprentice and not even considering conquering Greenland.
Donald spoke in a low tone and appeared to be a little nervous or even intimidated by the then-popular talk show host. When Ellen introduced Melania, the model showed off her enormous engagement ring, and joked about Donald not "taking out the trash."
However, near the end of the interview, a now-relaxed Donald let his guard down, and revealed his doubts about his upcoming marriage.
"I think it's going to work," Donald said, before turning to ask Melania: "Do you think it'll work?"
He then sheepishly answered his own question: "I think so. I think it's going to work."
Shock and Awwww
Decades later, viewers who are just discovering the clip have shared their amazement at the mellowed-out Donald and his glowing bride-to-be.
"That's the happiest I have ever seen Melania," one person raved, as another noted: "She's smiling - so unusual!"
A third person pointed out: "Wow, they were totally different people back then. The energy is sooo different."
While one person marveled: "Melania is SO polite... Donald got lucky, really lucky."
Melania Pulls Back
Twenty years and two presidential terms later, some experts believe the luck has run out.
Melania was notably absent from much of the start of her husband's second term. And while she has been more visible in the past few months, she has also been seen literally pulling away from the president.
Social media has lost count of the many times Melania has been caught on video avoiding any signs of PDA with her husband, including swatting his arm away as he's tried to hold her hand.
The hints started way back in 2017, when Melania dodged Donald's affection attempts during their visit to Israel. More recently, Melania appeared to openly ignore her hubby's hand-holding attempt during the White House Halloween festivities this October.
'She Hates His F---ing Guts'
The emotional dissonance seems to extend behind closed doors as well, where the couple has long been rumored to not only sleep in separate beds, but separate rooms as well. Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculates the Trumps may already be secretly separated.
"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'So what's going on?'" Wolff told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts'."
Wolff bluntly told the overseas news program there are likely several reasons why we have seen so little of Melania during term two.
"Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, p--- stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife... should I go on?"