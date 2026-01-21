Trump Questions If Marriage to Wife Melania 'Will Work' Out During Resurfaced Interview Following Their Engagement

And he could have been correct , as there are increasing signs that the first couple is falling apart .

An uncharacteristically nervous and reserved Donald Trump couldn't commit to an everlasting marriage to Melania during an appearance 20 years ago with his then fiancée on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , RadarOnline.com can report.

Back then, everyone was all smiles, as the businessman was busy promoting the new season of The Apprentice and not even considering conquering Greenland .

A recently resurfaced clip from her show revisited the time in 2004 when Donald introduced Melania to his soon-to-be nemesis, Ellen .

Donald spoke in a low tone and appeared to be a little nervous or even intimidated by the then-popular talk show host. When Ellen introduced Melania, the model showed off her enormous engagement ring, and joked about Donald not "taking out the trash."

However, near the end of the interview, a now-relaxed Donald let his guard down, and revealed his doubts about his upcoming marriage.

"I think it's going to work," Donald said, before turning to ask Melania: "Do you think it'll work?"

He then sheepishly answered his own question: "I think so. I think it's going to work."