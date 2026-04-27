'Notorious Liar': Obama Dragged for Claiming Motive Behind Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner 'Isn't Known' — Despite an Alleged Manifesto

His remarks came despite an alleged manifesto suggesting the suspected gunman was targeting members of the Trump administration.

Barack Obama was slammed online after claiming the motive behind the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting remains unclear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics pointed to an alleged manifesto as evidence of a political motive behind the attack.

"It's also a sobering reminder of the courage and the sacrifice that US Secret Service Agents show every day. I'm grateful to them — and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be OK," Obama added.

"Although we don't yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, it's incumbent upon us all to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy," he wrote.

Obama addressed the shocking incident in a statement on X Sunday evening, urging calm while acknowledging limited information.

The writings reportedly referenced members of the Trump administration as targets.

Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice…

Republican figures accused Obama of downplaying what they described as a clear motive.

In another passage, Allen allegedly wrote: "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

"I'm not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes," it continued.

"Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I'm not the person raped in a detention camp. I'm not the fisherman executed without trial," the manifesto reportedly read .

A message attributed to suspected gunman Cole Tomas Alle n, 31, appeared to contradict Obama's claim by detailing his alleged reasoning.

Some people blamed the Left for the shooting.

Republican figures argued there was little uncertainty about the suspect's alleged motives.

"There is no ambiguity. It was a politically motivated attack driven by anti-Trump and anti-Christian bile. It's wrong to downplay or obscure the obvious motive," former DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin wrote.

"Let's not pretend to be this clueless about motive," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin added. "The attempted assassin put out an anti-Trump manifesto about wanting to kill Trump Admin officials, minutes before trying to storm a ballroom filled with the President, VP, Cabinet, and many others from his Admin."

"The motive is obvious to even a blind squirrel. You can still dislike Trump and realize that the left is the problem," an X user argued.

Another wrote, "We actually do have the details, and [it] shows that he was a Leftist who wanted to target Trump and members of his administration."