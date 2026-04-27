EXCLUSIVE: Prince Accused of Being a Woman Beater on 10th Anniversary of His Death After 'Punching Female Musician Over and Over in the Face'

Jones, who worked closely with Prince and sang on his 1982 album 1999, described an alleged incident in 1984 in which she said the singer repeatedly struck her during an argument at a hotel.

The documentary was ultimately abandoned after Prince's estate raised concerns it could cause "generational harm" to his image.

Jones has now said, "My intention was to talk about the man as he is. He was loveable, adorable, but he could be hateful too."

She claims her altercation with the bed-hopping singer began after she became upset when Prince kissed a friend, prompting her to slap him. She alleged he responded by punching her multiple times in the face.