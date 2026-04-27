EXCLUSIVE: Prince Accused of Being a Woman Beater on 10th Anniversary of His Death After 'Punching Female Musician Over and Over in the Face'
April 27 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Prince has been accused of violently assaulting a female fellow musician in newly resurfaced claims marking the 10th anniversary of his death – with music industry sources warning RadarOnline.com the allegations will shock fans and reopen debate about the late singer's legacy.
The claims stem from testimony given by Jill Jones, 66, for a shelved Netflix documentary directed by Ezra Edelman.
'He Could Be Hateful Too'
Jones, who worked closely with Prince and sang on his 1982 album 1999, described an alleged incident in 1984 in which she said the singer repeatedly struck her during an argument at a hotel.
The documentary was ultimately abandoned after Prince's estate raised concerns it could cause "generational harm" to his image.
Jones has now said, "My intention was to talk about the man as he is. He was loveable, adorable, but he could be hateful too."
She claims her altercation with the bed-hopping singer began after she became upset when Prince kissed a friend, prompting her to slap him. She alleged he responded by punching her multiple times in the face.
Claims Of Pressure And Silence After Alleged Assault
Jones also alleges she was discouraged from seeking medical help or pressing charges.
She claimed: "I was told I would ruin his career.... they saw him as just money for them. They could make a lot of money. It just shows me how many people benefit."
Sources close to the project said the claims are likely to surprise audiences familiar with Prince's carefully curated image as a woman-loving perfectionist.
"Fans will be shocked by the intensity of what is being described here – it challenges the long-held perception of him as an untouchable cultural icon," an insider noted.
Another added: "This material was initially withheld precisely because of how damaging it could be to his legacy."
Prince's Apology
Jones also described how the pair later reconciled in the months following the alleged assault, ahead of Prince's Purple Rain tour.
She said: "Had I come forward... it wouldn't have happened."
Jones added: "But basically, after that, we made up because I had a surgery and he gave me a ton of toys, and this is how the apology was: balloons, toys, and candy."
Reflecting on the long-term impact of Prince's alleged assault, Jones said: "It took me years to maybe get over that. But I also forgive him for that, although I'm not trying to make excuses."
Jones also recalled her reaction years later when Prince publicly supported Chris Brown following his brutal assault on Rihanna.
She said: "I heard that he had given advice to Chris Brown a little bit... and I was like, 'Wow, he must have forgotten.'"
Unreleased Documentary Fuels Debate Over Legacy
Despite the allegations, Jones emphasized the complexity of her relationship with Prince, which began when she was a teenager performing with Teena Marie and later evolved into a professional and personal partnership.
She appeared in Prince's videos and released music through his Paisley Park label before eventually stepping away from the industry.
Weeks before Prince's death in 2016 at age 57, Jones said she saw him again and was struck by his appearance.
"He was so thin and so little," she said. "I said, 'Oh my God. I hope we're not coming to his funeral next.'"
Jones expressed frustration the Edelman documentary was never released, arguing withholding accounts such as hers distorts the historical record.
She said: "They're making it more than what it was, because when you deprive people of knowing something, it eventually comes out."