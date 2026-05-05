Vladimir Putin Assassination Fears Erupt — Dictator 'Spends Weeks in Bunkers' as Coup and Death Paranoia Grows Within Inner Circle

Among the changes being made to Putin's living arrangements is that he and his family no longer frequent their usual residences in the Moscow region or his fortified Valdai presidential residence, as the FSO has sharply scaled back the number of places the president visits.

Important Stories also claimed that Putin has been holed up in "renovated bunkers" in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region since launching his 2022 invasion of Ukraine, at times working from the fortified hideouts for weeks on end.

Meanwhile, Russian media is said to be propping up the illusion of normalcy by airing prerecorded footage of the strongman to maintain "public communication" with citizens.

The Kremlin leader, once known for high-profile military visits, has yet to make a single trip to Russian military infrastructure this year, fueling speculation his movements are being curtailed by mounting security fears.