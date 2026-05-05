Vladimir Putin Assassination Fears Erupt — Dictator 'Spends Weeks in Bunkers' as Coup and Death Paranoia Grows Within Inner Circle
May 5 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Vladimir Putin has reportedly been driven underground, hiding out in fortified bunkers for "weeks" at a time as fears of a potential coup mount, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The bombshell development comes as Donald Trump allegedly warned King Charles III during an April 27 White House visit that the Russian dictator "wants war," fueling fresh alarm over escalating global tensions.
Vladmiri Putin Is Afraid of a Coup Attempt by Russian 'Political Elite'
"Since the beginning of March 2026, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin have been concerned about a leak of sensitive information and, at the same time, about the risk of a plot or coup attempt against the Russian president," independent Russian news outlet Important Stories reported about the paranoid leader.
"In particular, he fears the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by members of the Russian political elite," the outlet continued.
The agency went on to detail how the Federal Protective Service (FSO) – tasked with safeguarding Russia’s top officials – has dramatically ramped up security measures surrounding Putin.
Vladimir Putin Operating Out of Fortified 'Bunkers'
Among the changes being made to Putin's living arrangements is that he and his family no longer frequent their usual residences in the Moscow region or his fortified Valdai presidential residence, as the FSO has sharply scaled back the number of places the president visits.
Important Stories also claimed that Putin has been holed up in "renovated bunkers" in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region since launching his 2022 invasion of Ukraine, at times working from the fortified hideouts for weeks on end.
Meanwhile, Russian media is said to be propping up the illusion of normalcy by airing prerecorded footage of the strongman to maintain "public communication" with citizens.
The Kremlin leader, once known for high-profile military visits, has yet to make a single trip to Russian military infrastructure this year, fueling speculation his movements are being curtailed by mounting security fears.
Tightened Security Extends to Vladimir Putin's Inner Circle
Even those allowed close to Putin are being put under extreme pressure by the FSO to keep the leader safe.
Staff working near the president are banned from using mobile phones and forced onto internet-free devices to prevent leaks.
They've also been barred from public transportation, traveling only via FSO-controlled vehicles, while surveillance systems have reportedly been installed inside the homes of cooks, photographers, and even bodyguards.
The security crackdown has now spread to the military’s top brass, with sweeping security measures extended to 10 senior generals, including three powerful deputy chiefs of the General Staff.
The security issues have been coming to a head following the December 2025 killing of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov in a Moscow car bomb explosion that was believed to have been carried out by Ukraine.
Donald Trump Claimed Vladimir Putin 'Wants War'
The stepped-up security measures come as Trump had a very curious conversation about Putin when Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, arrived at the White House.
Instead of making formal pleasantries, the president seemingly told the monarch, "So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war," according to lip reader Nicola Hickling.
Trump mysteriously added, "I've got a feeling… if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population," Hickling claimed.
While the Commander-in-Chief seemed intent on having the conversation in front of photographers, Charles told Trump, "We will discuss that later," and, as the president continued to press on about the topic, "another time," about having the Putin conversation.