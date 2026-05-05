Candace Owens Sparks Fresh Backlash After Leaking Alleged 'Text Messages From Charlie Kirk' Predicting His Assassination — 'I Dream About It All the Time'

In a post shared to X, Owens said she has been plagued by "vivid dreams" in the days leading up to Kirk’s death, describing the experience as "unceasing" and emotionally overwhelming.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked fresh controversy after sharing what she claims are eerie private messages from Charlie Kirk , along with a cryptic warning that those responsible for his death will be exposed.

"I wish he were alive so I could tell him that I don’t doubt him anymore," she wrote. "It weighs so heavily on my heart that I didn’t see it sooner."

Alongside the message, Owens posted screenshots of a text exchange that appear to show a contact labeled "Charlie" expressing a sense of impending danger.

In the messages, the person presented as Kirk, says he is unsure he will "live to see the end of this revolution" and claims he believed he could be "wiped out at any time."

He also references recurring dreams about his fate, writing, "I dream about it all the time… like all the time."