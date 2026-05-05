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Home > Entertainment > Charlie Kirk

Candace Owens Sparks Fresh Backlash After Leaking Alleged 'Text Messages From Charlie Kirk' Predicting His Assassination — 'I Dream About It All the Time'

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA|YOUTUBE

Candace Owens has sparked fresh controversy after sharing what she claims are eerie private messages from Charlie Kirk.

May 5 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

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Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked fresh controversy after sharing what she claims are eerie private messages from Charlie Kirk, along with a cryptic warning that those responsible for his death will be exposed.

In a post shared to X, Owens said she has been plagued by "vivid dreams" in the days leading up to Kirk’s death, describing the experience as "unceasing" and emotionally overwhelming.

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Charlie Kirk's Cryptic Text to Candace Owens

Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens
Source: YOUTUBE| X ACCOUNT| MEGA

Candace Owens shared the alleged exchange on her X account.

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"I wish he were alive so I could tell him that I don’t doubt him anymore," she wrote. "It weighs so heavily on my heart that I didn’t see it sooner."

Alongside the message, Owens posted screenshots of a text exchange that appear to show a contact labeled "Charlie" expressing a sense of impending danger.

In the messages, the person presented as Kirk, says he is unsure he will "live to see the end of this revolution" and claims he believed he could be "wiped out at any time."

He also references recurring dreams about his fate, writing, "I dream about it all the time… like all the time."

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Candace Claims They Will Not Get Away With Charlie Kirk's Death

Candace Owens
Source: YOUTUBE

Candace has made claims Erika Kirk and Charlie's head of Security was in on his assassination

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Owens appears to respond in blue text, initially brushing off the concerns as “more a fear manifestation than an actualization.” But the sender doubles down, replying: "Not really afraid of it, but I’m just telling you what I know to be true."

Now, in the wake of Kirk’s death, Owens suggests those warnings may have carried a deeper meaning.

"They will not get away with what they did to him," she wrote, accusing unnamed individuals of participating in a "cover-up."

Owens did not provide independent verification of the screenshots, and it remains unclear when the alleged exchange took place.

The post marks the latest escalation in Owens’ public commentary surrounding Kirk’s death. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, individuals connected to Kirk have pushed back on her claims, including a lawsuit filed by his former security chief, who accused Owens of spreading false allegations tying him to the killing.

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Erika Kirk Blasts Candace Owens Twisted Claims

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Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has fired back at Owens for stating that she murdered her husband.

The controversy has also spilled into a separate dispute involving Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk publicly blasted Owens over claims suggesting she played a role in her husband’s death, strongly denying the allegations as baseless and harmful.

The growing rift highlights how Owens’ ongoing accusations have not only fueled public scrutiny but also intensified backlash from those closest to the late activist.

Despite the backlash, Owens has continued to question the circumstances surrounding Kirk’s death, positioning herself as someone seeking answers while critics argue her claims rely on speculation rather than evidence.

Her latest post quickly gained traction online, racking up thousands of reactions and reigniting debate over whether her allegations point to something deeper or risk fueling unverified conspiracy theories.

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