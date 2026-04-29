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Home > Politics > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Blasts Candace Owens' Twisted Claims She 'Murdered' Her Own Husband Charlie — 'There's a Serious Epidemic of Dehumanization Plaguing This Country'

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Source: @MrsErikaKirk/X, Candace Owens/YouTube

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens have been feuding.

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April 29 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Erika Kirk unleashed on longtime rival Candace Owens, accusing the commentator of turning her life into a “living hell” in the months following the assassination of her MAGA firebrand husband, Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former beauty queen ripped Owens for alleging she “murdered” the Turning Point USA founder, while also blasting trolls who’ve claimed she isn’t "fit" to take over the conservative advocacy nonprofit.

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'Radicalization Got My Husband Killed'

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Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: @MrsErikaKirk/X

Erika Kirk dropped a 'special message' ahead of 'The Charlie Kirk Show' on April 29.

Erika dressed in a black blouse and a matching baseball cap for a blistering address via social media, where she went scorched earth on all of the "evil in this world" following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Kirk was at the event and was seen being rushed away by security, sobbing and visibly shaken after the terrifying gunfire erupted outside the Washington D.C. Hilton ballroom.

"I have to tell you, we have an even bigger problem when it comes to the systemic indoctrination and radicalization of our own citizens," referring to suspected gunman Cole Allen.

"This is what got my husband killed. This is what has led to three legitimate attempts on President Trump's life. And I can speak firsthand to that unbearable toll that this must take on our first lady," Erika shared of Melania Trump.

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Erika Kirk Calls Out 'Sick' Cheerleaders of Political Assassinations

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Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk became a widow when Charlie was assassinated last year at a Turning Point USA campus event.

"There has never been a president who has faced this many assassination attempts in America's entire history. And after each one, the reaction from the far left has been at best a shrug and in some cases a sick disappointment that the shooter was unsuccessful," Erika claimed.

"This culture we're living in absorbs disagreement as a form of personal betrayal. It turns having an opposing viewpoint into a moral crime worthy of punishment. And here's what I've realized through all of this," the mother-of-two continued before laying into Owens.

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'I Have Candace Owens Claiming I Murdered My Husband

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: @MrsErikaKirk/X

Erika Kirk lashed out at Candace Owens in her scathing address.

"Truly, having lived through quite literal hell these past seven months, if you strip someone of their humanity long enough, you will arrive at the chilling conclusion that they don't deserve to exist at all," Erika explained.

"Every morning, I wake up to a new headline lying about me. I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on and on. There is a serious epidemic of dehumanization plaguing this country," the Ohio native sneered.

Owens has stopped short of directly accusing Erika of killing Charlie, as the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was charged with aggravated murder and is awaiting trial in Utah for the September 2025 killing. But the conservative pundit has been relentlessly pushing conspiracy theories that appear to point to Erika for a wider plot, which she mapped out in her scathing eight-episode YouTube investigative series, The Bride of Charlie.

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Candace Owens Responds to Erika Kirk's 'Very Uncomfortable' Speech

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Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens called Erika Kirk's address 'objectively terrible.'

Owens scoffed that Erika's eight-minute diatribe was "very uncomfortable to watch" and a "painful prompter read," in a response post on X.

"A speech CLEARLY written by someone else. Objectively terrible," the Blackout author wrote.

Owens also pushed back on the widow’s claim that she accused her of murdering her husband.

"Also, of everything I’ve said about Erika, she chooses to respond to something I never said," she claimed. "They always lie."

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