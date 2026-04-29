Erika Kirk Blasts Candace Owens' Twisted Claims She 'Murdered' Her Own Husband Charlie — 'There's a Serious Epidemic of Dehumanization Plaguing This Country'

Erika dressed in a black blouse and a matching baseball cap for a blistering address via social media, where she went scorched earth on all of the "evil in this world" following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Kirk was at the event and was seen being rushed away by security, sobbing and visibly shaken after the terrifying gunfire erupted outside the Washington D.C. Hilton ballroom.

"I have to tell you, we have an even bigger problem when it comes to the systemic indoctrination and radicalization of our own citizens," referring to suspected gunman Cole Allen.

"This is what got my husband killed. This is what has led to three legitimate attempts on President Trump's life. And I can speak firsthand to that unbearable toll that this must take on our first lady," Erika shared of Melania Trump.