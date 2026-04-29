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EXCLUSIVE: WHCD Alleged Gunman Cole Tomas Allen 'Resigned From His Job' in Scheduled Email Moments Before Opening Fire and Attempting to Murder Trump

Photo of Cole Tomas Allen
Source: DOJ; MEGA

Cole Tomas Allen resigned from his job before allegedly firing shots.

April 29 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal the gunman accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sent a chilling resignation email just moments before launching his violent rampage.

According to newly obtained federal court documents, Cole Tomas Allen pre-scheduled a series of emails to be delivered at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 25, the exact window in which he allegedly opened fire at the Washington Hilton.

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Cole Tomas Allen 'Resigned From Job' Right Before WHCD Attack

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Photo of Cole Tomas Allen
Source: MEGA

Allen is believed to have resigned from his job before the shooting occurred.

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One of those messages, sent to a former employer, read like a shocking final goodbye.

In the message, Allen appeared to treat the moment like a routine workplace exit, noting he had attached a longer explanation while apologizing for the "unprofessionality" of his actions.

"I'll include the full text as an attachment,” he wrote, before adding, "Consider me to be submitting my resignation effective immediately (if it matters.)"

But that email was just the beginning of what prosecutors describe as a disturbing and calculated digital trail.

Radar can further reveal that Allen also sent messages to family and friends along with a lengthy manifesto-style attachment titled "Apology and Explanation," in which he appeared to justify the violent plot while acknowledging the chaos it would cause.

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Cole Tomas Allen Apologized Before Allegedly Carrying Out Attack

Cole Allen and Secret Services
Source: MEGA

Secret Service was able to stop Allen before reaching President Trump

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In the document, Allen opened with a sweeping apology not just to family, but to people in his everyday life, including students and colleagues he misled in the days leading up to the attack.

"I apologize to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency," he wrote, revealing he used the excuse to conceal his plans.

He also acknowledged the broader ripple effect of his actions, apologizing to "all of the people I traveled next to" and "all the other non-targeted people at the hotel" who he admitted were put in danger simply by being near him.

"I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this… and to all who may still suffer after," said Allen in an email.

But despite the remorseful tone, the document quickly took a chilling twist.

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The Attack Was Premeditated

United States District Court for the District of Columbiaa
Source: MEGA

Outside of the courthouse where Allen is being prosecuted

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Prosecutors say Allen outlined what he described as "rules of engagement," including identifying targets and indicating he would push through "most everyone" in his path if necessary, a chilling admission that underscores the extreme danger of the alleged plot.

The bombshell emails were sent just moments before Allen allegedly sprinted through a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, firing toward a stairwell leading to the ballroom where Trump and top officials were gathered.

Secret Service agents ultimately stopped him before he could reach the main event.

Authorities say the timing of the emails paired with the detailed writings is key evidence that the attack was "premeditated, violent, and calculated to cause death."

If convicted, Allen faces life behind bars

Photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump and his wife, Melania, qere quickly evacuated from the hotel when shots were fired.

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