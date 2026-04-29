EXCLUSIVE: WHCD Alleged Gunman Cole Tomas Allen 'Resigned From His Job' in Scheduled Email Moments Before Opening Fire and Attempting to Murder Trump

One of those messages, sent to a former employer, read like a shocking final goodbye.

In the message, Allen appeared to treat the moment like a routine workplace exit, noting he had attached a longer explanation while apologizing for the "unprofessionality" of his actions.

"I'll include the full text as an attachment,” he wrote, before adding, "Consider me to be submitting my resignation effective immediately (if it matters.)"

But that email was just the beginning of what prosecutors describe as a disturbing and calculated digital trail.

Radar can further reveal that Allen also sent messages to family and friends along with a lengthy manifesto-style attachment titled "Apology and Explanation," in which he appeared to justify the violent plot while acknowledging the chaos it would cause.