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Home > True Crime > Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson Judge Smacks Down Convicted Killer's Pleas to Present 'Compelling New Evidence' — As Jailed Monster Insists He Was Wrongfully Convicted

Scott Peterson's request for a judge to view new 'evidence' was denied.
Source: MEGA

Scott Peterson's request for a judge to view new 'evidence' was denied.

April 29 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

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The judge presiding over Scott Peterson's case smacked down his request to present allegedly "compelling new evidence" that his legal team claims could confirm his innocence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Peterson, 53, was found guilty of brutally murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Connor, in 2004, but in recent months, he's been working with the LA Innocence Project in an attempt to prove he was wrongfully convicted all those years ago.

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LA Innocence Project Speaks Out

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Scott Peterson has been working with the LA Innocence Project as he seeks to have his conviction overturned.
Source: MEGA

Scott Peterson has been working with the LA Innocence Project as he seeks to have his conviction overturned.

On Monday, April 27, California Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill officially declined to review the evidence "finding they are procedurally barred or lack merit," according to ABC News 7.

Following her decision, the LA Innocence Project's Deputy Director, Hannah Brown, released a statement calling the ruling a "profound misunderstanding and misapplication of the law applied to habeas corpus petitions."

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Scott Peterson's Death Penalty Sentence Overturned

Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife and unborn child in 2004.
Source: MEGA

Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife and unborn child in 2004.

For more than two decades, Peterson's case has been filled with surprising twists and turns.

Although the convicted killer was initially sentenced to die for his crimes, the decision was overturned in 2020, as the jury was said to have been incorrectly screened for individual bias against the death penalty.

"In view of the extremely serious consequence — an automatic reversal of any ensuing death penalty judgment — that results from a trial court’s error in improperly excluding a prospective juror for cause during the death-qualification stage of jury selection, we expect a trial court to make a special effort to be apprised of and to follow the well-established principles and protocols pertaining to the death qualification of a capital jury," the court documents seen by Radar confirming the decision read.

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Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison in 2021.

However, the court rejected the claim that Peterson "received an unfair trial" overall. Instead, a retrial for his penalty only was announced, and he was resentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole in 2021.

At the time, Scott's attorney, Cliff Gardner, said they were "pleased" the California Supreme Court "recognized the importance of a fairly selected jury."

"In particular, we agree not only with the court's apparent concern about juror candor during the jury selection process, but with its recognition about how central the misconduct was to the ability of the jury to reach a fair decision in this case," he noted.

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Scott Peterson claimed he didn't kill his wife in Peacock's ' Face to Face with Scott Peterson'.
Source: Peacock

Scott Peterson claimed he didn't kill his wife in Peacock's ' Face to Face with Scott Peterson'.

As Radar previously reported, Peterson attempted to tell his side of the story in a three-part Peacock docuseries called Face to Face with Scott Peterson.

"I regret not testifying (at my trial), but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now — because I didn't kill my family," he boldly claimed.

In the bombshell series, Peterson also admitted to his affair with a massage therapist named Amber Frey, calling himself a "total a-hole" for being with another woman while he was married.

"I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely," he explained in the docuseries. "It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn’t at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want have sex with you."

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