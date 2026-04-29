Scott Peterson Judge Smacks Down Convicted Killer's Pleas to Present 'Compelling New Evidence' — As Jailed Monster Insists He Was Wrongfully Convicted

For more than two decades, Peterson's case has been filled with surprising twists and turns.

Although the convicted killer was initially sentenced to die for his crimes, the decision was overturned in 2020, as the jury was said to have been incorrectly screened for individual bias against the death penalty.

"In view of the extremely serious consequence — an automatic reversal of any ensuing death penalty judgment — that results from a trial court’s error in improperly excluding a prospective juror for cause during the death-qualification stage of jury selection, we expect a trial court to make a special effort to be apprised of and to follow the well-established principles and protocols pertaining to the death qualification of a capital jury," the court documents seen by Radar confirming the decision read.