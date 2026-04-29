Susie Wiles Launches New X Account to 'Advance Trump's Agenda' — Despite Calls for Prez to Fire Chief of Staff Over Major Security Fail
April 29 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Susie Wiles has made it clear she is still focused on pushing forward with President Trump's agenda, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite calls for his Chief of Staff to get the boot.
The 68-year-old launched her official X account on Tuesday, April 28, letting her followers know she's still putting in the work while dealing with a ton of backlash.
'I Welcome Different View Points'
"I'm joining X to share occasional updates about the work we do at the White House," she wrote in her first post. "We are relentlessly focusing on advancing President Trump’s agenda and delivering on promises to the American people. I welcome different viewpoints. Follow along for insights and information."
Wiles already has a personal account on the platform, but her new account, while having no profile photo, has already been highlighted by Vice President JD Vance, who re-tweeted it.
However, not everyone is on board with Wiles' new account, as one person raged, "You have all failed spectacularly at what may well have been our last chance to save the country..."
Another added, "Thanks for ruining MAGA," while a user went off, "Gotta make it look like you actually care before midterms. You all betrayed this country so much that nothing you say will ever matter."
Susie Wiles Blamed for Security Breach
Wiles, who oversees the Secret Service, has had a rough week as she's been blamed for the major security breach at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
The brutal fumble led Wiles to reportedly call an urgent meeting with the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security to discuss improving security measures for future events President Trump is set to attend.
According to CBS News, Wiles ordered a review of security at the White House dinner event to assess what additional measures would need to be taken to further protect the controversial president.
The breach, which had Cole Tomas Allen allegedly firing shots into the Washington Hilton Hotel, could also cost Wiles her coveted job.
The source told Real Clear Politics: "They're about to fire Kash and he had nothing to do with this, while Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure, and she gets no blame,” referring to FBI Director Kash Patel, who is said to be on the verge of being unemployed.
They added, "This should’ve been the most secure perimeter in the world. And the fact that the guy made it through the mags underscores the epic failure of the U.S. Secret Service in protecting the president."
However, while she may be on the unemployment line soon for apparently dropping the ball, that hasn't stopped Wiles from sticking with Trump through all of his trials and tribulations.
Earlier this month, Wiles reeled in some of the GOP's power players into a strategy huddle to discuss the president's dwindling poll numbers.
Susie Wiles' Emergency Meeting
According to reports, Wiles summoned dozens of top Republican operatives from across the country to a closed-door summit in Washington, D.C., which took place on April 20.
A recent poll had Trump's approval rating at just 37 percent, with a mere seven months ahead of the November midterm elections.
Insiders told Raw America's Thom Hartmann that Wiles is starting to "intensify preparations" ahead of a "challenging midterm cycle."