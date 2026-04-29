Susie Wiles Launches New X Account to 'Advance Trump's Agenda' — Despite Calls for Prez to Fire Chief of Staff Over Major Security Fail

"I'm joining X to share occasional updates about the work we do at the White House," she wrote in her first post. "We are relentlessly focusing on advancing President Trump’s agenda and delivering on promises to the American people. I welcome different viewpoints. Follow along for insights and information."

Wiles already has a personal account on the platform, but her new account, while having no profile photo, has already been highlighted by Vice President JD Vance, who re-tweeted it.

However, not everyone is on board with Wiles' new account, as one person raged, "You have all failed spectacularly at what may well have been our last chance to save the country..."

Another added, "Thanks for ruining MAGA," while a user went off, "Gotta make it look like you actually care before midterms. You all betrayed this country so much that nothing you say will ever matter."