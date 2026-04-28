'Susie Wiles Should Be Fired': Trump's Chief of Staff Accused of Being 'Incompetent' After Third Assassination Attempt of Prez at WHCD
April 28 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
As questions about the security response at the White House Correspondents' Dinner grow louder, so too does the call for President Trump to fire his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, RadarOnline.com can report.
Wiles, who oversees the Secret Service, has ordered a review of security at the event to try to figure out how an armed man was able to get dangerously close to attacking the president – again.
Another Day, Another Attack on Trump
Wiles was not in attendance at the dinner on Saturday inside the Washington Hilton, where Cole Tomas Allen allegedly barreled through a security checkpoint on his way to the ballroom, where the president was inside.
Allen, 31, was able to shoot a Secret Service agent in the entranceway before being tackled to the ground.
It's at least the third credible attempt on Trump since his second term began, and many blame Wiles for lax security procedures that put the president at risk.
"Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure after failure, and she gets no blame," a former administration official told RealClearPolitics.
"This should've been the most secure perimeter in the world," the insider continued. "And the fact that the guy made it through the mags underscores the epic failure of the U.S. Secret Service in protecting the president."
MAGA Outrage
Online, diehard MAGA supporters have pointed the finger of blame directly at Wiles, with many calling for the 68-year-old's ouster.
"Anyone involved in this mess of 'security' should be fired immediately, including Susie Wiles," one person raged on X, as another echoed, "Susie Wiles is a snake in the grass and should've been fired over a year ago."
'Fire All of Them'
A third person called for immediate action: "Our president will not make it to Christmas…our first lady is too stupid to see it and say something. No one got fired today….they are giving each other awards for almost killing our president."
"No Bulletproof glass….no ballistic shields…..agents were just f--king off… fire all of them."
A separate person concluded, "I have said for over a year that Susie Wiles must be fired because she is the snake in the grass. She has driven away almost all the intelligent knowledgeable people around the president. She should be charged with sedition if not treason."
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Trump's Packed Public Schedule
For now, at least, Trump is standing by Wiles and her leadership of the Secret Service, praising the agents for neutralizing the shooter.
Still, the entire response and reaction will be addressed, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
"The Secret Service does not detail their procedures or operations to the public for obvious reasons, because you have crazy people who try to hijack them and get around them," Leavitt said. "So these conversations will be taking place in private, but if adjustments need to be made to protect the president, they will be made."
The president has a schedule packed with high-profile events planned throughout the year, including a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, World Cup soccer games in June and July, and the 250th anniversary of the country in events leading up to July 4.