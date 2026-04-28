'Susie Wiles Should Be Fired': Trump's Chief of Staff Accused of Being 'Incompetent' After Third Assassination Attempt of Prez at WHCD 

Wiles was not in attendance at the dinner on Saturday inside the Washington Hilton, where Cole Tomas Allen allegedly barreled through a security checkpoint on his way to the ballroom, where the president was inside.

Allen, 31, was able to shoot a Secret Service agent in the entranceway before being tackled to the ground.

It's at least the third credible attempt on Trump since his second term began, and many blame Wiles for lax security procedures that put the president at risk.

"Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure after failure, and she gets no blame," a former administration official told RealClearPolitics.

"This should've been the most secure perimeter in the world," the insider continued. "And the fact that the guy made it through the mags underscores the epic failure of the U.S. Secret Service in protecting the president."